CORRECTING and REPLACING Enterprise Connect 2023 Announces the Award Winners for the Best of Enterprise Connect Industry Awards

Bandwidth and Theta Lake Tie for Overall Best of Enterprise Connect Award; Winners Announced in Four Category Awards

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the first sentence, second paragraph of release the name of the platform should read Bandwidth Maestro (instead of FlexibleSIP).

The updated release reads:

ENTERPRISE CONNECT 2023 ANNOUNCES THE AWARD WINNERS FOR THE BEST OF ENTERPRISE CONNECT INDUSTRY AWARDS

Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces Bandwidth and Theta Lake tie for the Overall Best of Enterprise Connect award.

Bandwidth was honored for Bandwidth Maestro, a cloud-based, communications automation platform that pre-integrates global SIP trunking, conversational AI, voice bio-authentication, call verification, and leading UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. Theta Lake was recognized for the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite latest release, which provides compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms and enables organizations to expand their use of communication platforms for video, voice, documents and chat content.

The finalists for the Overall Best in Enterprise Connect award include:

Amazon Web Services – AWS End User Computing, which features Zoom media optimization for VDI, multi-region resilience, passwordless authentication, and WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP) remote access

Five9 – Five9 Workflow Automation 2.0, which allows for seamless integration of data between the contact center systems and across other enterprise business software (e.g.: Sales, Marketing, HR etc.)

PolyAI – PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release), which provides customer-led conversational assistants that conduct natural conversations with customers, in multiple languages when required, to solve their problems

SpeechLogix – XLogix Platform, an all-in-one UCaaS & CCaaS platform

Enterprise Connect also announces winners for four Category Awards:

Best Innovation in Customer Experience: PolyAI for the PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

Best Innovation for Accessibility: Zoom for Zoom Virtual Agent, which can feature live transcription technology for customers with hearing loss

Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management: Vyopta for Vyopta Digital Collaboration Experience Platform, which provides visibility into modern collaboration, identifying factors that impact employee experience

Most Innovative Use of AI: PolyAI for PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect said, “Our industry is growing at a rapid pace and all of the products that were submitted demonstrated the innovation taking place in the enterprise communications and customer experience industry. We are continually amazed at the level of creativity by the award winners and congratulate them for their innovations.”

Winners were announced during an awards presentation at Enterprise Connect 2023 on Tuesday, March 28. Enterprise Connect 2023 takes place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Leahy at Michael.Leahy@informa.com.

