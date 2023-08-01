CORRECTING and REPLACING DeltaStream Announces Private SaaS General Availability and Free Trial Opportunity for Streaming Data Customers in H1 Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The contact information should read: Kelsey Jones, press@deltastream.io





DELTASTREAM ANNOUNCES PRIVATE SAAS GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND FREE TRIAL OPPORTUNITY FOR STREAMING DATA CUSTOMERS IN H1 REPORT

DeltaStream Inc, the serverless stream processing platform, today released its H1 activities report including general availability of Private Saas, also known as “Bring Your Own Cloud” (BYOC) and a free trial version of the platform.

Throughout the first half of 2023 DeltaStream has made strides exiting stealth and emerging in the real-time streaming market with a free trial. With the rising volume of real-time data use, streaming data customers can increase their data processing efficiency to better address mission-critical business challenges.

The general availability of DeltaStream with Private SaaS offers a significant advantage to customers to offload operations while ensuring security of their data. This move will provide customers with the opportunity to scale their own infrastructure while maintaining data security requirements. DeltaStream will operate the data plane within a customer’s VPC and will manage all aspects of the operations.

“It has been a great year so far for DeltaStream,” Hojjat Jafarpour, founder of DeltaStream said, “we’ve been engaging with the data streaming community and showing how DeltaStream can improve their real-time data experience with our free trial.” As for BYOC, Jafarpour had this to say, “We believe a Private SaaS option is vital for our customers moving forward, security and efficiency is a top priority for companies handling data and it is a top priority for us.”

Other Key H1 Announcements:

Launch of New User Interface In Q2 DeltaStream unveiled an improved UI for the DeltaStream platform. Working with a decorated UI designer, the updated interface prioritizes human-centric design and usability.

SOC 2 Compliance DeltaStream achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance late Q2 2023. This third-party industry validation demonstrates DeltaStream’s commitment to security.

2 Compliance Attendance at RTA Summit, Databricks Summit Throughout 2023, DeltaStream has attended industry shows and conferences, including sponsoring the RTA Summit – meeting data-enthusiasts, learning from speakers, and showing off the DeltaStream platform.

Hosted First Webinar In June DeltaStream successfully hosted their first webinar discussing Streaming Analytics and Streaming Databases. Hojjat Jafarpour, founder of DeltaStream and creator of KSQL, hosted the event to an engaged audience.

Launch of New Website Following their first marketing hire in early Q1, DeltaStream unveiled a new website which included an ongoing series of product content and updated look and feel.



