CORRECTING and REPLACING Cybersecurity Pioneer Peter Tran Partners with the Cybersecurity Studio to Enhance Cyber Resilience Through Cross-Enterprise Collaboration

CYBERSECURITY PIONEER PETER TRAN PARTNERS WITH THE CYBERSECURITY STUDIO TO ENHANCE CYBER RESILIENCE THROUGH CROSS-ENTERPRISE COLLABORATION

Chi Studios, parent company of the Cybersecurity Studio, today announced a partnership with Peter Tran, longtime cybersecurity innovator and executive, to assist in building cross-enterprise cybersecurity capabilities. According to Cybersecurity Studio representatives, Tran will advise the Studio’s novel program designed to bring corporate CISOs and their senior leaders together for collective initiatives designed to strengthen the resilience of participating organizations.

The Cybersecurity Studio launched in January 2023 as a platform that facilitates executive level, cross-enterprise problem solving to benchmark, build approaches and frameworks, and identify solutions for the emerging cyber-threat environment.

Betsy Wille, Director of the Cybersecurity Studio and former Abbott CISO, elaborated: “Today’s cybersecurity environment is changing faster than ever, and that’s not going to change. We have built a place where cybersecurity executives can go to ask the hard questions, share experiences and insights, successes and failures, and ultimately feel confident in the actions that they are taking to secure their companies.”

Tran clearly sees the need for such a program: “While the environments that we protect are all unique and different, the nature of the challenges, solutions, approaches, and language are often quite similar. In the cybersecurity field—one that is notoriously isolated and stressful—this kind of collaboration and togetherness is sorely needed and could have tremendous benefit for the industry and for the people involved.”

Added Wille, “Peter was a trusted advisor to me and to many of my peers when I sat in the CISO role. His wealth of knowledge and experience, and his ability to simplify otherwise complex topics, will be a huge asset to us and to all of our partner organizations. I couldn’t be more excited to have him on board.”

About Chi Studios

Chi Studios is an innovation collaborative built by executives to identify real world approaches that solve top business challenges, developing the next generation of leaders in the process. Studio initiatives help teams filter advice and identify practical solutions they can trust. Chi manages two studios: The Visibility Council, for supply chain, and The Cybersecurity Studio.

For more information, visit https://thecybersecurity.studio/.

