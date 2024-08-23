CORRECTING and REPLACING Cumula 3 Partners With Paystand to Deliver Rapid, Fee-Free Integrated Cloud and Payment Solutions

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace release dated August 21, 2024, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the fifth paragraph.





CUMULA 3 PARTNERS WITH PAYSTAND TO DELIVER RAPID, FEE-FREE INTEGRATED CLOUD AND PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Cumula 3, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for NetSuite, announces a strategic partnership with Paystand, a pioneer in next-generation B2B payment solutions. Cumula 3 will integrate Paystand’s advanced payment platform into its portfolio of software and services for NetSuite customers, enabling them to leverage simplified transactions, zero transaction fees, and improved cash flow management.

“We are excited about our partnership with Paystand, as it allows us to offer our clients a comprehensive solution that combines the power of cloud computing with modern payment technologies,” said Gaetjens Cadet, VP of business development of Cumula 3. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering NetSuite customers cutting-edge solutions that drive business success.”

Paystand’s payment platform enables businesses to digitize and automate their financial transactions, reducing reliance on outdated payment methods and improving reconciliation processes. By integrating seamlessly with Cumula 3’s cloud solutions, businesses can achieve greater operational efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

“Our partnership with Cumula 3 represents a significant step towards modernizing B2B payments,” said Max Robbins, VP of partnerships at Paystand. “Together, we are empowering businesses to adopt a digital-first approach to finance, ensuring they remain competitive in today’s fast-paced economy.”

Paystand is hosting a Topgolf event on September 11th, in Las Vegas where attendees can learn more about Paystand’s integrated solutions and discover how they can benefit from Paystand partnerships.

For further information about the Cumula 3 and Paystand integration, please visit www.paystand.com/partners.

About Cumula 3:

Cumula 3 is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions designed to optimize business processes and drive innovation. With a focus on delivering scalable and secure solutions, Cumula 3 enables organizations to achieve operational excellence and accelerate growth.

About Paystand:

Paystand is a next-generation payment platform transforming B2B commerce by digitizing enterprise payments. By offering a flexible, blockchain-based infrastructure, Paystand empowers businesses to modernize their financial operations, reduce costs, and improve cash flow.

