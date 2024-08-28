CORRECTING and REPLACING California Embraces BESS as Lights Stay on Amid Record Heat, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated August 20, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions in the second paragraph.





CALIFORNIA EMBRACES BESS AS LIGHTS STAY ON AMID RECORD HEAT, AN INDUSTRIAL INFO NEWS ALERT

Researched by Industrial Info Resources — California is no stranger to massive heat waves and resulting power shortages. But record temperatures this summer–sometimes exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit–are not resulting in rolling blackouts, voluntary power reductions, or even text-message warnings from the state. The reason? Battery energy-storage system (BESS) technology, which has skyrocketed from 1,474 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in 2020 to 10,383 MW so far in 2024, according to the California Energy Commission. Industrial Info is tracking more than $4.5 billion worth of BESS projects nearing or under construction across California, more than half of which is attributed to grassroot projects.

Stand-alone projects, which are not attached to existing or planned power-generation facilities, account for some of the highest-valued BESS projects in California. Averon Energy is preparing to begin construction early next year on the Cormorant Battery Storage project.

Industrial Info’s GMI database also shows billions of dollars’ worth of active and planned BESS projects in the U.S. utilizing Tesla’s technology. For more information, see July 23, 2024, article – Tesla Adds Contract to Supply Megapack Lithium-Ion BESS Units.

Consolidated Edison Incorporated (NYSE:ED) (ConEd) (New York, New York) expects to finish construction in the coming months on a $35 million expansion of its Westside Canal BESS Plant in El Centro, which will add 400 MW to the facility’s existing 131 MW. The lithium-ion technology is provided by Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) (Arlington, Virginia), which is owned by Siemens AG (Munich, Germany) and AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) (Arlington). Subscribers can learn more from a detailed project report.

Despite the heavy investment in stand-alone facilities, the bulk of investments in California are toward co-located BESS units, which are attached to power-generation facilities. These developments have been a boon to the solar industry, with projects such as AES Corporation’s $60 million BESS unit at its $65 million Silver Peak Solar Plant in Adelanto, both of which are under construction. The 50-MW BESS will complement the 50-MW solar farm. Subscribers can read detailed reports on the BESS unit and solar plant.

Fresno County is home to some of the largest solar-BESS projects in the state, including the multi-phase Scarlet Solar Plant in Tranquillity, which is owned by EDP Renewables North America (Houston, Texas) (EDPR), the North American renewables arm of Energias de Portugal (Lisbon, Portugal). EDP began construction on the $500 million Phase I, which includes 400 MW of solar generation and 40 MW of battery storage, in the spring of 2023; the $200 million Phase II, which includes a 150-MW BESS unit, is expected to begin construction upon Phase I’s completion in first-quarter 2025. Subscribers can read detailed reports on Phase I and Phase II.

Not all co-located BESS units are at solar plants. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) (Brentford, England) is adding a $40 million BESS unit at its Navy Coso I Power Station in Little Lake, a 152.2-MW geothermal plant. The 45-MW unit, which will use Tesla’s Megapack technology, follows a 60-MW BESS unit at the same facility that was completed in 2021. Subscribers can learn more from a detailed project report.

Subscribers to Industrial Info’s GMI Project and Plant databases can click here for a full list of detailed reports for projects mentioned in this article, and click here for a full list of related plant profiles.

Subscribers can click here for a full list of reports for BESS projects nearing or under construction across California.

