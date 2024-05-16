CORRECTING and REPLACING Artemis Health Announces Winners of the 2023 Client Awards

Inaugural awards spotlight 9 organizations improving healthcare benefits amid rising costs and inflation.

ARTEMIS HEALTH ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2023 CLIENT AWARDS

SALT LAKE CITY– Artemis, a Nomi Health company and a leader in benefits data and analytics solutions, is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Artemis Client Awards. These awards celebrate organizations that have exemplified excellence in leveraging data-driven insights to enhance their benefits strategy and drive positive healthcare outcomes for their members.

Each winning organization demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes for their employees. Whether through cost containment strategies, increased engagement in wellness initiatives, or new approaches to addressing care gaps, these winners have truly “moved the needle” in the past year.

The Artemis Client Awards recognize excellence in innovative healthcare management across five categories:

“Savviest Spenders”: Recognizes clients who significantly reduced medical and prescription spending by employing data-driven cost containment strategies, enhancing their financial sustainability and promoting good benefits stewardship.

The Home Depot

Fresno Unified School District

“Care Gap Crusaders”: Commends clients who effectively identified and addressed gaps in healthcare, leading to better patient outcomes through preventive care screenings and services.

Fidelity

Travelers

“Wellness Warriors”: Celebrates clients with the most diverse plan offerings and highest member engagement, using data to bring targeted solutions to areas of need.

Boeing

Danaher

“Kaizen Co-Pilots”: Honors clients who embody the principles of kaizen (a Japanese business philosophy for continuous improvement and an Artemis mantra) and collaborated with Artemis to push the boundaries of progress and innovation in healthcare data.

Priority Health

H-E-B

“Data Dynamo”: Applauds the client who demonstrated outstanding overall performance in managing medical and prescription spend, reducing care gaps, and engaging members in wellness programs.

Advocate Health

“In an era of rising costs and budget constraints, these organizations stand out for their commitment to excellence in healthcare benefits management. They’re leading with data-driven strategies that go beyond cost-cutting to make real improvements in members’ lives,” Sanjay Motwani, president of Artemis, said. “Proactive benefits management is paramount in safeguarding employees’ well-being. Congratulations to each deserving winner for their well-earned recognition.”

Methodology

The Artemis Client Awards methodology involves a meticulous comparison of healthcare data incurred in 2023 and paid through January 2024 with data from 2022 and paid through January 2023. Through this analysis of healthcare spending and outcomes, Artemis identifies clients who have made significant strides in areas like cost control, care quality, and member engagement. To maintain fairness, high-cost claimants exceeding a threshold of $75,000 have been excluded.

To learn more about Artemis Client awards, read the blog post. For more information about Artemis Health and its benefits data analytics solutions and services, please visit artemishealth.com.

About Artemis

Artemis strives to help fix healthcare in America by making it easy for healthcare and benefits teams to use data-driven insights to elevate their benefits strategy. With Artemis as a trusted partner, companies can reduce spend, improve quality, and drive better outcomes for their members. To learn more about Artemis’ benefits data analytics solutions and services, visit artemishealth.com.

Artemis is part of Nomi Health, which is powering a new healthcare model for care buyers and their partners. The company simplifies the business of healthcare with payment rails and programs built specifically for self-funded employers, governments, and their partners, such as third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers, and consultants. Powered by Artemis data capabilities, Nomi delivers actionable analytics, direct access to medical and pharmacy services, and digital-first payment platforms.

Founded in 2019, Nomi Health aims to rebuild U.S. healthcare to run at half the cost. It currently serves more than 3,200 customers nationwide, impacting 30 million lives and influencing over $150 billion in healthcare spend. Learn more at www.nomihealth.com.

