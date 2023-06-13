CORRECTING and REPLACING Apex Fintech Solutions Launches 24/5 Trading

– Enables fintechs to offer clients opportunity to trade overnight

APEX FINTECH SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES 24/5 TRADING

– Enables fintechs to offer clients opportunity to trade overnight

Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, today announced the public launch of its 24 hour trading capabilities, five days a week. This further opens up optionality for those clients who do not want to be restricted to traditional US trading hours.

Apex began operating overnight trading – a 24 hour, Monday-Friday trading market for its clients in February of 2023. Several industry leading clients are already using Apex to access the 24/5 marketplace.

“Here at Apex, our mission is to bring frictionless investing to everyone. Prior to this, investors were limited by US East Coast market hours. Now, no matter where you sit around the world, you have the opportunity to trade in your timezone,” comments Bill Capuzzi, CEO at Apex Fintech Solutions. “This is just one step in the development of a market structure that will better democratize access to investing worldwide.”

Apex clients will be able to place trades from 8:00pm EST Sunday through 8:00pm EST Friday during non-holiday weeks. For fintech companies servicing clients who want more immediate and around-the-clock trading execution, Apex empowers them with the ability to open up the flexibility and freedom these investors demand.

While there are potential concerns around after hours trading that investors should be aware of, like uncertain prices and low liquidity, Apex understands the need for our clients to accommodate this feature and the firm is prepared to offer the capability, along with the customer service they have come to expect.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

