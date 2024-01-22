CORRECTING and REPLACING Apex Advisor Solutions Unveils Apex Astra at the 2024 T3 Technology Conference – Modernizing the Advisor Experience

— Apex Astra is a modern advisor experience that puts power back into the hands of advisors



APEX ADVISOR SOLUTIONS UNVEILS APEX ASTRA AT THE 2024 T3 TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE – MODERNIZING THE ADVISOR EXPERIENCE

— Apex Astra is a modern advisor experience that puts power back into the hands of advisors



— New UI wraps Apex’s powerful APIs into an adaptive solution for RIAs to drive scalable organic growth

Apex Advisor Solutions (“Apex”), a branch of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, unveiled today at the T3 Technology Conference Apex Astra, a modern, operationally efficient UI that puts power back into the hands of advisors. Made possible with Apex’s flexible APIs and institutional-grade advisor platform, Apex Astra enables advisors to take control of their innovation and client onboarding, data, and service.

With clients demanding faster and better experiences, Apex Astra is designed to streamline the account opening process and provide faster access to decision-making data while offering a superior digital support experience for advisors. In conjunction with Apex’s API and advisor tech integrations, such as Orion and AdvisorArch, Apex Astra modernizes the advisor experience, unlocking the combined power of Apex and the third-party tech ecosystem. Innovative integrations include rebalancing with fractional trading, digital client onboarding with automated account opening, and AI enablement through advanced third-party overlays.

“ Apex Astra is designed to be the industry’s strongest operational growth engine,” said Olivia Eisinger, GM of Advisory at Apex Advisor Solutions. “ We believe Apex Astra’s capabilities will enhance advisory firms’ organic growth efforts by driving scale and efficiency. Our enhanced UI experience frees advisors up to focus on what they do best, working with clients without being held back by slow and outdated processes. It’s modern custody technology for the modern advisory firm.”

Advisors using Apex Astra will be able to drive efficiency through intuitive navigation and custom views that remember where they are in their various workflows, eliminating the need to recreate the process each time in the system. The dashboard is customizable to filter data, provide custom reports, and see holistic views of clients and accounts, allowing advisory firms to tackle their day-to-day tasks faster while gaining key business insights. For RMDs and other withdrawals, Apex Astra will enable users to auto-calculate tax withholdings by state and free up funds and initiate trading with a tap, all on the same screen.

“ The launch of Apex Astra is part of our ongoing mission to change the game in advisor technology,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex. “ For too long, the advisory industry has been plagued by inefficiency and manual processes, holding firms back and limiting capacity for growth. We have a long history of building powerful tools to transform businesses with limited API experience or development resources. We believe advisory businesses deserve better, and Apex Astra is one of many enhancements to come as we continue to focus on delivering empowering technology for growth-oriented advisors.”

To learn more about Apex Astra, advisors at the T3 Technology Conference can stop by the Apex booth. Olivia Eisinger will also present compelling industry research on organic growth trends and opportunities during Apex’s keynote session on Wednesday, January 24, at 4:25 pm from the Mont-Royal Ballroom I at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

About Apex Advisor Solutions

Apex Advisor Solutions empowers the future of wealth management with digital custody and clearing provided through Apex Clearing Corporation.

Apex Advisor Solutions is a branch of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. is an SEC registered broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. Securities products and services referenced herein are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

