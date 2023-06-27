CORRECTING and REPLACING Airbyte Launches a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

Airbyte’s Snowflake Native App enables Snowflake customers to deploy data pipelines in minutes all from within their Snowflake account

AIRBYTE LAUNCHES A SNOWFLAKE NATIVE APP IN THE DATA CLOUD

Airbyte’s Snowflake Native App enables Snowflake customers to deploy data pipelines in minutes all from within their Snowflake account

Airbyte, the leading open-source data integration platform, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the availability of Airbyte, a Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace. Airbyte’s Snowflake Native App enables data pipelines between LinkedIn Ads and Snowflake to deploy and run in minutes. Airbyte will soon offer dozens of additional source connectors as Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s always-on availability and auto-scalability, while reducing security and procurement hurdles with apps that run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“With the Snowflake Native App Framework, Airbyte can be used by Snowflake customers in minutes to move data into the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Chris Tatarowicz, Head of Business Development at Airbyte. “With businesses adding more data from increasingly diverse sources for analysis and decision-making, we’re making it as easy as possible to bring that data together in Snowflake.”

“The Snowflake Native App Framework enables partners, like Airbyte, to build apps that run within the customer’s account,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “This means customer’s can start tapping into Airbyte’s Snowflake Native Connectors with just a few clicks all from within their governed Snowflake account.”

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Airbyte is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, Airbyte is able to make available its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

Learn more about Snowflake’s continued innovations, and how it is enabling organizations to distribute and monetize leading apps at scale in the Data Cloud here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data integration leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at LiveRamp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

