CORRECTING and REPLACING Agero Expands Deployment of Crash Response Technology Following Significant Growth in 2023

Agero’s volume of calls initiated through Crash Response has grown 475% since its first-year launch, with 44% year-over-year growth in 2023

MEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headline of release dated March 19, 2024, should read: Agero Expands Deployment of Crash Response Technology Following Significant Growth in 2023 (instead of Agero’s Crash Response Volume Doubled in 2023, as More Top Insurers Embrace Telematics-Driven Crash Detection).





The updated release reads:

AGERO EXPANDS DEPLOYMENT OF CRASH RESPONSE TECHNOLOGY FOLLOWING SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN 2023

Agero’s volume of calls initiated through Crash Response has grown 475% since its first-year launch, with 44% year-over-year growth in 2023

Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance brands, announces the expanded deployment of its Crash Response technology after experiencing record growth in 2023. The expansion enables Agero to roll out its critically important Crash Response offering, which immediately works with emergency services to dispatch support after a crash has been detected, to more consumers across the U.S. – particularly important as vehicle accident rates and severity continue to rise.

With two additional Top 10 carriers launching programs last year, Agero’s Crash Response dispatch volume doubled. This means not only twice the number of opportunities to realize savings associated with capturing vehicles from accident scenes, but also twice the number of potentially life-saving customer interactions.

“Safety is always the paramount concern whenever a collision occurs,” said Ben Zatlin, Vice President and Head of Accident Management at Agero. “At Agero, we’ve long been proud of our ability to get to the scene quickly and help clients recover the vehicle. Now with increased Crash Response deployments, we’re excited to do even more for our clients’ customers in their time of need.”

Through partnerships with leading telematics technology providers, Agero’s Crash Response team is immediately notified once a crash is detected and validated. Their team then follows up with the driver, triages the situation and determines the level of support needed. Considering that the U.S. Department of Transportation considers emergency response time to be “a major factor ensuring an injured person receives the medical care they need to survive a crash,” Agero’s reliability in responsiveness is a life-saving capability.

Accident details are shared immediately with the insurer’s claim system to begin the claims process and dispatch a tow. Without Crash Response, it takes the typical policyholder eight days to report an accident to their insurer, per a P&C insurance industry study. Crash Response helps enable earlier accident reporting to reduce secondary costs by as much as $800 to $1,000 by minimizing costs associated with extra storage, tows, and rental days.

Since its launch, Crash Response customers have expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation of the service, further demonstrating the value of connecting customers to urgent medical assistance:

“I had a medical emergency and ran off the road into a tree. My insurer called me and after getting no answer called EMS. My insurer literally saved my life. THANK YOU.”

“Pleasantly surprised when I received two phone calls shortly after the accident checking on my safety and being ready to render assistance. Very nice service. My friends and colleagues were surprised by this service as they don’t have this with their insurance providers. Outstanding.”

“My operator stayed with me on the phone the whole time. She calmed me down in the situation and helped me realize that I made it out of my accident alive. She was simply amazing! Thank you, I’m happy to see another day on this earth.”

“[The response] was fast; someone called right away. It was a good feeling to know someone had my back in an instant when I was scared for my life.”

To learn more about Agero’s Crash Response technology, check out this PDF document from Agero or this short video providing a Crash Response overview.

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

Contacts

Kate Patty, Agero



kpatty@agero.com

781.539.7326