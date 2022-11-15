CORRECTING and REPLACING  AEGIS Hedging Solutions Named the #4 Small-Sized Company in Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces 2022

CEO Bryan Sansbury recognized separately for his leadership

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

AEGIS Hedging Solutions Named the #4 Small-Sized Company in Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces 2022

CEO Bryan Sansbury recognized separately for his leadership

AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS”) has been awarded as a Top Workplaces 2022 honoree by the Houston Chronicle – coming in at #4 out of 155 small-sized companies across the Greater Houston area. AEGIS CEO Bryan Sansbury was also recognized with a special award based on employee confidence in his leadership of the company.

The Top Workplaces 2022 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends. We were particularly impressed with AEGIS’ exceptionally high scores in response to the question, ‘I have confidence in the leader of this company’ and are proud to recognize Bryan individually.”

“Thank you to the Houston Chronicle and Energage. These awards are recognition of and a testament to every person who has helped to build and shape AEGIS. We hustle, dare to do things others won’t, leave it all on the field, and raise people up. Our customers are the only reason we exist and our people make things happen. We have built something special but know we will be even better tomorrow,” said Bryan Sansbury, AEGIS CEO.

ABOUT AEGIS

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies serious about managing their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient and compliant trade execution, and full-cycle management of hedge positions. Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has extended its expertise into environmental and metals markets and built a fully-integrated SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for a sixth consecutive year and a Top 5 Workplace. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

AEGIS Hedging Solutions



ltrice@aegis-hedging.com, 346-277-0971



https://aegis-hedging.com/