CORRECTING and REPLACING AccessParks Raises Private Equity Funding Round for Broadband Expansion

ACCESSPARKS RAISES PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDING ROUND FOR BROADBAND EXPANSION

M/C Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on digital infrastructure and technology services sectors, is excited to announce a significant growth investment in AccessParks. Established in 2016, the Company provides high-performance Broadband connectivity to RV Parks, National and State Parks, and Manufactured Housing Communities (“MHC”) nationwide. The investment will drive accelerated growth across AccessParks’ business lines and capital for strategic acquisitions.

“The M/C Partners team brings incredible knowledge and resources that will allow us to continue to push the envelope in technology, performance, and support,” said Tim Rout, Founder. Tim added, “We are thrilled to execute further technological innovations that will delight customers as we continue our rapid growth that cements our role as the market leader.”

Tim and the existing management team will work alongside Alan Rosenberg, who has joined AccessParks as CEO. Alan brings deep experience leading internet operators through exponential expansion, most recently as CEO of Upstream Network and before that as CEO of Business Only Broadband. Founder and former CEO Tim Rout and COO Tony Perkins will maintain leadership roles within the Company. “I’m excited to join this innovative team and lead the scaling of our accelerated growth and operational platform,” stated Alan Rosenberg.

“There has been a massive surge in Americans visiting the outdoors, and AccessParks has been changing industry expectations for quality and reliability of connectivity in the industry,” said Brian Clark, Managing Partner at M/C Partners. “AccessParks’ deep understanding of this industry and commitment to exceptional client experience is essential to being a market leader.”

This partnership between M/C Partners and AccessParks will drive innovation and growth by bringing new broadband solutions to the outdoor hospitality and manufactured housing markets.

About AccessParks

AccessParks is the first and only Broadband provider in outdoor hospitality and manufactured housing communities (“MHC”) to offer enterprise-grade connectivity, end-to-end Broadband managed services and guaranteed minimum SLAs for Internet speed. Its campground division enables Broadband access to the outdoors using fiber-optic, microwave, 5G, and Wi-Fi services. The MHC division leverages similar technologies to bring gigabit Broadband to residents. Currently, AccessParks serves over 30 million annual guests and residents with Broadband. For more information, visit www.AccessParks.com.

About M/C Partners

M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion in over 140 companies for over three decades, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is investing its ninth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, please visit https://mcpartners.com/

