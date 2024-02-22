Corporate Affairs Firm Watermark Strategies Launches

Founded by Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Veterans

to Help Clients Engage Stakeholders Using the Latest Data and Technology

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the launch of Watermark Strategies, a new corporate affairs consulting firm designed to deploy the latest data and technology in support of comprehensive stakeholder advisory and engagement services. Founded by industry veterans Zack Condry and Erik Hotmire, Watermark operates at the intersection of corporate strategy and reputation – increasingly marked by organizational risk brought on by pronounced political and societal divisions.





“Watermark helps our clients achieve success through their biggest challenges and opportunities,” said Co-Founder Erik Hotmire. “Our dedicated senior team has decades of experience navigating the complex and high-stakes world of corporate reputation in this digital era. We know how stakeholders — investors, customers, employees, regulators, elected officials, and interest groups — impact client’s ability to accomplish their goals,” Hotmire said.

Co-Founder Zack Condry said, “Real-time data and insights inform every decision we make. Using predictive analytics, we guide our clients’ communications and public affairs efforts with precision, equipping them to productively engage a diverse set of stakeholders.

“No reputation issue exists in a vacuum. At Watermark, we cut through the digital noise to reach, educate, persuade, and activate target audiences, ensuring our clients stay ahead of the curve. We are more than just advisors; we are teammates and the architects of our clients’ reputational resilience,” Condry said.

Condry brings to Watermark’s clients an accomplished career as a digital data and campaign strategist for corporate clients across various sectors. Condry founded and has operated the corporate digital firm Echo for the past several years and is a veteran of digital campaigns at Brunswick Group and Edelman. With a background in political campaign management across several states, Condry has been recognized as a “Rising Star” and a “Top 50 Influencer in American Politics.” He also was honored with PRWeek’s Internal Communications Campaign of the Year in 2016.

Hotmire has counseled senior executives and boards on business-critical issues for the past 13 years as a Partner at Brunswick Group, Senior Managing Director at Teneo, and Partner at FGS Global. Hotmire previously was a spokesperson and Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. Earlier he served as Special Assistant to the President and White House spokesperson on domestic policy issues for President George W. Bush. Hotmire is a former U.S. Senate spokesperson and began his career in television and radio journalism.

Watermark’s service offerings include:

– Corporate Positioning: C-suite and board advisory, public affairs strategy and engagement, media relations, and executive thought leadership.

– Special Situations: Crisis preparation and engagement, litigation communications, mergers and acquisitions support, and government investigations and regulatory advisory.

– Digital Advisory and Execution: Comprehensive digital strategy and campaign services, including social media analysis and digital reputation management.

– Research and Insights: Cutting-edge message development and testing, stakeholder reputation measurement, and political intelligence.

“Watermark brings a seasoned and balanced perspective to every mandate, asking the right questions upfront to understand client goals and stakeholder priorities, and to explore long-held organizational learnings and assumptions,” Hotmire said. “Against that backdrop, we apply the latest data and technology to craft engagement strategies that position clients for success.”

About Watermark Strategies:

Watermark is a premier corporate communications and public affairs consulting firm, delivering strategic stakeholder advisory and engagement services to help clients navigate the complexities of today’s corporate affairs landscape. Founded by industry veterans Zack Condry and Erik Hotmire, Watermark is dedicated to leveraging decades of experience to achieve client success. Real-time data and insights inform everything we do. Skilled practitioners with the right relationships and experience to know what works, Watermark delivers unique value for its clients: advice and execution when and where it matters most. www.Watermark-Strategies.com

