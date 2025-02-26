Corpay to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global S&P 500 corporate payments company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Company will be attending the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. They will be participating in investor meetings.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Company will be attending the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in San Francisco, CA. They will be participating in investor meetings.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the Company will be attending the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. They will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 2:30 PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the Wolfe presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/.

