Corpay to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global corporate payments company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Panther, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Eglseder, Investor Relations. A press release with third quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.


The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800)-445-7795 or (203)-518-9856; the Conference ID is “CORPAY”. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844)-512-2921 or (412)-317-6671 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 11157076. The replay will be available through Thursday, November 14, 2024.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (e.g., fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g., hotel bookings) and accounts payable (e.g., international payments). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

