Home Business Wire Corpay to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 7, 2024
Business Wire

Corpay to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 7, 2024

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global corporate payments company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Tom Panther, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with second quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.


The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800)-225-9448 or (203)-518-9708; the Conference ID is “CORPAY”. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844)-512-2921 or (412)-317-6671 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 11156469. The replay will be available through Thursday, August 15, 2024.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (e.g. fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payable (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

james.eglseder@corpay.com

Articoli correlati

Paired Power Installs Resilient Off-Grid Solar Electric Vehicle Charger for Sonoco in South Carolina

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARTSVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Paired Power, a leading U.S. solar microgrid electric vehicle charger manufacturer announces its installation of its...
Continua a leggere

Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today announced it will release its second...
Continua a leggere

Shift4 to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, will release its second quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php