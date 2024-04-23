Home Business Wire Corpay to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024
Business Wire

Corpay to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Tom Panther, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with first quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.


The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 579-2543 or (785) 424-1789; the Conference ID is “CORPAY”. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 1155726. The replay will be available through Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay – Payments made easy.

To learn more visit www.corpay.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

james.eglseder@corpay.com

Articoli correlati

Circuitry.ai launches Product AIdvisor, a Conversational and Knowledgeable AI advisor to guide customers, drive sales, boost productivity, and transform the customer experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circuitry.ai, a pioneer in Decision Intelligence solutions, announces the launch of Product AIdvisor, an innovative conversational AI...
Continua a leggere

Arizona Bioscience Growth Continues, Sets Record Highs

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASU--Arizona’s bioscience sector has continued its sustained advancement over the past two years and established record highs for...
Continua a leggere

Belden Releases 2023 ESG Report Highlighting Advancements Toward 2025 Goals

Business Wire Business Wire -
Across environmental, social and governance pillars, Belden continues to make strides toward accomplishing its 2025 goalsST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php