Corpay Named to the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 Rankings

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), a global corporate payments company, was recently named to the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 rankings. This award is presented by TIME and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full TIME World’s Best Companies rankings are available at https://time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2024/.





“ It’s an honor to be recognized on the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 list for the first of what is hopefully many years to come,” said Crystal Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer at Corpay. “ There are many variables that determine whether a company is successful or not, but at Corpay we know it all starts with our people and culture. Through the commitment and hard work of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, we’ve enjoyed double-digit growth every year since going public in 2010. They are who we celebrate with this recognition.”

The World’s Best Companies 2024 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe. The companies selected for the list were identified based on three dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth: Companies generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG): Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Early this year, Corpay was Certified™ by Great Places to Work® for 2024 and last year was named to Newsweek’s annual list of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®.

About Corpay



Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (e.g. fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payable (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com

