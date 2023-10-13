Coronis Health’s Fall 2023 Issue of Communiqué—Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty—Available Now

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health (Coronis), a trusted name in anesthesia billing and practice management, is pleased to announce that the Fall 2023 issue of its quarterly newsletter, Communiqué, is now available.





Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain management community. Communiqué features articles focusing on the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators. Coronis Health offers Communiqué electronically, as well as in hard copy, both on a complimentary basis.

Tony Mira, CEO of Coronis, explains, “With this issue of Communiqué, we have striven to poll some of the most respected industry experts for their take on today’s challenges and opportunities. As always, we hope their insights and perspectives will help you craft a productive strategy for your practice.”

In this issue, Surgeons are Critical Anesthesia Stakeholders, by Jody Locke, MA, Vice President of Anesthesia and Pain Practice Management Services for Coronis Health, gives us the wise advice, “Not only will the kinds of information presented here be of interest to your administrators, but sharing them will open up a whole new level of dialogue and partnership.” His article will help you navigate the anesthesiologist/surgeon relationship.

In More Bad News for the Company Model and its Sponsors, frequent contributor Mark F. Weiss, JD of the Mark F. Weiss Law Firm cautions readers that the intricacies of the company model and its relationship to the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) must be scrutinized extremely carefully to avoid the chance of criminal conviction. Safe is the best strategy.

