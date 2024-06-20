Home Business Wire Coronis Health to Showcase Revenue Cycle Expertise at HFMA 2024
Business Wire

Coronis Health to Showcase Revenue Cycle Expertise at HFMA 2024

di Business Wire

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) 2024 Annual Conference, taking place June 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth #613).


Coronis Health will showcase its comprehensive suite of RCM solutions designed to meet the specific needs of both hospitals and business process outsourcing (BPO) clients.

  • Hospitals: The Hospital division offers tailored billing and RCM services to help rural hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), long-term care facilities (LTCs) and surgical centers of all sizes optimize their revenue cycle and maintain financial independence.
  • BPO: The BPO division provides healthcare systems, hospitals, and physician practices across the country with flexible and scalable RCM solutions to streamline their administrative tasks and improve financial performance.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Coronis Health booth (#613) to learn more about their services and how they can help healthcare organizations:

  • Improve cash flow and collections
  • Reduce administrative burden
  • Ensure accurate coding and billing
  • Enhance patient experience

Both the Hospital and BPO divisions will have their own box of scratch-off tickets for attendees to participate in fun activities at the booth.

“We’re thrilled to be participating in HFMA 2024,” said Tony Mira, interim chief executive officer of Coronis Health. “This event provides a valuable opportunity to connect with healthcare leaders from across the country and showcase how our innovative RCM solutions can help them achieve their financial goals. We look forward to demonstrating the expertise of both our Hospital and BPO divisions, and how we can deliver a personalized approach to meet the unique needs of each organization.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about how Coronis Health can help your healthcare organization thrive. Visit Coronis Health at booth #613 at the HFMA 2024 Annual Conference.

About Coronis Health: Coronis Health is a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions company leading the industry with a data-driven, proprietary experience coined The Coronis Way. By leveraging industry-leading technology, strategic partnerships, and high-touch relationships, Coronis Health allows healthcare providers and facilities to focus on maintaining exceptional patient care with the best possible financial results. For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com.

Contacts

Kasey Cabello

Communications Manager

405-990-9254

marketing@coronishealth.com

Articoli correlati

Bitwise Launches Ethereum Ad Campaign; First National TV Spot To Be Minted as an NFT

Business Wire Business Wire -
The series of video ads, which will be available for anyone to mint as NFTs, draws contrasts between Ethereum,...
Continua a leggere

Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024 – European B2C E-Commerce Poised to Break Through EUR 500 Billion Barrier by 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Insights & Forecasts 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The European B2C...
Continua a leggere

Floating Wind Startup Aikido Technologies Raises $4M in Seed Financing

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aikido Technologies, a floating wind startup whose technology lowers costs, reduces fabrication timelines and brings serial production...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php