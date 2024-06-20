Coronis Health to Showcase Revenue Cycle Expertise at HFMA 2024

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) 2024 Annual Conference, taking place June 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth #613).





Coronis Health will showcase its comprehensive suite of RCM solutions designed to meet the specific needs of both hospitals and business process outsourcing (BPO) clients.

Hospitals: The Hospital division offers tailored billing and RCM services to help rural hospitals, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), long-term care facilities (LTCs) and surgical centers of all sizes optimize their revenue cycle and maintain financial independence.

BPO: The BPO division provides healthcare systems, hospitals, and physician practices across the country with flexible and scalable RCM solutions to streamline their administrative tasks and improve financial performance.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Coronis Health booth (#613) to learn more about their services and how they can help healthcare organizations:

Improve cash flow and collections

Reduce administrative burden

Ensure accurate coding and billing

Enhance patient experience

Both the Hospital and BPO divisions will have their own box of scratch-off tickets for attendees to participate in fun activities at the booth.

“We’re thrilled to be participating in HFMA 2024,” said Tony Mira, interim chief executive officer of Coronis Health. “This event provides a valuable opportunity to connect with healthcare leaders from across the country and showcase how our innovative RCM solutions can help them achieve their financial goals. We look forward to demonstrating the expertise of both our Hospital and BPO divisions, and how we can deliver a personalized approach to meet the unique needs of each organization.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about how Coronis Health can help your healthcare organization thrive. Visit Coronis Health at booth #613 at the HFMA 2024 Annual Conference.

About Coronis Health: Coronis Health is a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions company leading the industry with a data-driven, proprietary experience coined The Coronis Way. By leveraging industry-leading technology, strategic partnerships, and high-touch relationships, Coronis Health allows healthcare providers and facilities to focus on maintaining exceptional patient care with the best possible financial results. For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com.

Contacts

Kasey Cabello



Communications Manager



405-990-9254



marketing@coronishealth.com