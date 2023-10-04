Coronis Health to Exhibit at AHIMA 2023

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health (Coronis), a trusted name in revenue cycle management for healthcare facilities of all sizes, is pleased to announce it will be presenting its comprehensive business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions at the AHIMA® 23 Conference being held October 8 – 10 in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore Convention Center.





The AHIMA Conference attracts 3,000 healthcare professionals, leaders, and stakeholders from students to senior executives. AHIMA asks, “If Data Could Talk, What Would It Say?” And this event expects to address such topics as workforce strategies, information sharing, data utilization and operational outcomes. The conference has long provided information and learning that you can apply to your own organization.

With over 40 years of experience delivering tailored revenue cycle solutions to health systems, hospitals, and physician practices across the country, Coronis has solidified its position as one of the largest healthcare BPO companies in the United States. Coronis’ wholly owned infrastructure, which employs nearly 15,000 associates worldwide, provides flexible and scalable BPO services that enable healthcare providers to optimize their revenue cycle operations.

“We are excited to demonstrate our expanded suite of services to health information professionals at AHIMA 23,” said Tony Mira, CEO of Coronis Health. “Coronis Health provides healthcare providers with complete revenue cycle solutions that address their unique needs without relying on third-party contractors. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results and unmatched client satisfaction.”

Joe Miserendino, Senior Vice President of BPO at Coronis Health, added, “We are dedicated to helping healthcare providers achieve financial success by offering flexible BPO solutions that ensure compliance and optimize revenue realization.” Come visit Coronis Health at Booth #915 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

About Coronis Health

Coronis Health is a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions company leading the industry with a data-driven, proprietary experience coined “The Coronis Way.” By leveraging industry-leading technology, strategic partnerships and high-touch relationships, Coronis Health allows healthcare providers and facilities to focus on maintaining exceptional patient care with the best possible financial results. For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com.

Contacts

