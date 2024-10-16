Coronis Health to Attend the Anesthesiology 2024 Annual Meeting, Showcasing Comprehensive Anesthesia Billing and RCM Solutions

SYKESVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, will be exhibiting in booth 13018 at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2024 Annual Meeting, hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in Philadelphia, PA, from October 18-22, 2024.





Coronis Health’s dedicated anesthesia division leverages more than 45 years of industry experience to deliver tailored solutions for anesthesia practices nationwide. They are a trusted partner to private practices, hospital-based groups and university-affiliated departments, helping them achieve optimal revenue performance and streamlined operations.

Coronis Health’s innovative solutions include the industry-leading Anesthesia Touch™ platform, which captures real-time data and automates workflows for seamless efficiency. They also use F1RSTAnesthesia, a comprehensive billing and coding platform that ensures accuracy and minimizes administrative burden, allowing anesthesia providers to focus on what matters most–patient care.

At ANESTHESIOLOGY 2024, Coronis Health will be showcasing how their customized billing solutions can optimize revenue cycles, improve efficiency and free up valuable time.

“Coronis Health empowers anesthesia providers with the tools they need for financial success,” states Tony Mira, chief executive officer at Coronis Health. “Our F1RSTAnesthesia platform automates cumbersome tasks like CPT coding and AR management, allowing for real-time reporting and complete control over your revenue cycle. We believe in partnering with our clients to achieve their financial goals.”

Coronis Health’s RCM solutions offer significant advantages for anesthesia practices:

Eliminate manual data entry:

Streamline workflows:

Capture complete documentation:

Visit Coronis Health at booth 13018 during the Anesthesiology 2024 Annual Meeting to learn more about how Coronis Health’s comprehensive solutions can elevate your practice’s efficiency and profitability. Coronis representatives will be available to discuss specific needs and demonstrate the latest advancements in anesthesia billing and RCM.

For more information on Coronis Health’s anesthesia billing and RCM solutions, visit CoronisHealth.com, or contact us at (866) 208-7710.

About Coronis Health: Coronis Health is a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions company leading the industry with a data-driven, proprietary experience coined The Coronis Way. By leveraging industry-leading technology, strategic partnerships, and high-touch relationships, Coronis Health allows healthcare providers and facilities to focus on maintaining exceptional patient care with the best possible financial results. For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com.

