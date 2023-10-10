Coronis Health to Attend ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coronis Health (Coronis), a trusted name in anesthesia billing and practice management, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists® (ASA). ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 is being held October 13 – 17 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.





Per the ASA, ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 is an opportunity to “immerse yourself in high-energy, high-engagement learning and network building.” The ANESTHESIOLOGY annual meeting is the premier place to be if your specialty is anesthesia. Learn and interact with specialists in your field, all in one place.

As leaders in anesthesia billing and practice management, Coronis captures your claims, manages your practice, and provides the unparalleled information you need to manage your practice. Using the Anesthesia Touch™ AIMS system in tandem with our F1RSTAnesthesia billing platform streamlines the capture of real-time anesthesia data, enabling anesthesia providers to deliver safe, effective care to patients.

With over 40 years of experience delivering tailored revenue cycle solutions to health systems, hospitals, and physician practices across the country, Coronis has solidified its position as one of the largest healthcare BPO companies in the United States. Coronis’ wholly owned infrastructure, which employs nearly 15,000 associates worldwide, provides flexible and scalable BPO services that enable healthcare providers to optimize their revenue cycle operations.

Tony Mira, CEO of Coronis, states, “We are thrilled to take part in ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 as an exhibitor. With our extensive experience and innovative technology, our representatives are prepared to make meaningful connections with anesthesia professionals and identify their needs so that we can help them develop tailored solutions in healthcare’s constantly changing landscape.” You can find Coronis at Booth #1127 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About Coronis Health

Coronis Health is a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions company leading the industry with a data-driven, proprietary experience coined The Coronis Way. By leveraging industry-leading technology, strategic partnerships, and high-touch relationships, Coronis Health allows healthcare providers and facilities to focus on maintaining exceptional patient care with the best possible financial results. For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com.

Contacts

Lori Imboden



Tel: 517-787-6440



Email: marketing@coronishealth.com