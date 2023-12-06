Coro Revolutionizes the Way Midmarket Companies Manage Security with World’s First Modular Cybersecurity Platform

Coro 3.0 consolidates critical capabilities including EDR, SASE and email security into a single platform with 14 integrated security modules that can be deployed on demand





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consolidation—Coro, the leading provider of cybersecurity for the midmarket, has created a new cybersecurity paradigm with the launch of Coro 3.0, the world’s first modular cybersecurity platform. Coro 3.0 offers a revolutionary new way for midmarket businesses to manage and consume cybersecurity. Traditional approaches rely on multiple security tools that are complex, expensive, and time consuming to deploy and manage. Coro’s 3.0 platform consolidates multiple security capabilities into a unified solution, offering 14 seamlessly integrated modules – from EDR and SASE to email security – that can be activated on demand to grow with a company’s needs. Coro 3.0 dramatically simplifies implementation of the cybersecurity stack by using a single pane of glass, one endpoint agent, and one data engine to configure, operate and manage every security module. Working together to consolidate alerts, Coro’s security modules automatically identify and remediate threats, eliminating the security gaps caused by multiple tools in the security stack. Coro’s modular cybersecurity platform is a breakthrough solution for the midmarket, empowering companies to strengthen their security posture and reduce operational workloads at a total cost of ownership (TCO) that’s less than a third of comparable point solutions.

The midmarket, defined as companies with 200 to 2000 employees, comprises hundreds of thousands of businesses and is a major driver of the U.S. economy, yet these companies’ limited budgets, lean IT teams and lack of cybersecurity expertise make them prime targets for cyberattacks. Cybersecurity is typically handled by a company’s IT staff, who become quickly overwhelmed by the complexity and operational workload of managing multiple tools in their security stack.

“Every business deserves access to enterprise-grade security, but the midmarket needs a solution tailored to their limited resources,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “Coro has raised the bar by consolidating critical security capabilities into a single platform that’s completely modular, easy to manage, and dramatically more affordable than any other solution on the market today. While a lot of vendors are talking about the need for a consolidated security platform, Coro is the first to actually deliver it.”

Modular Architecture and Capabilities

Coro 3.0 consolidates the protection of a company’s six most critical domains — cloud apps, endpoints, email, sensitive data, network and users — into a single, unified platform. Fourteen different security modules are available today, including: endpoint protection, EDR, email protection, SASE, data governance (DLP), Cloud apps (CASB), VPN, NGFW, DNS filtering, SOC (MDR), Email encryption, and ZTNA, with additional capabilities to be released over time. Each module is plug and play, activated in seconds with a single click.

Coro 3.0 goes beyond simply consolidating security capabilities; it was engineered from the ground up to simplify security operations and easily scale as a company grows. Each security module is interoperable, seamlessly integrated, and architected with the following advantages:

One easy-to-use dashboard offers a single pane of glass to consolidate alerts, and easily configure and manage every module

“Despite their size, mid-sized organizations share a majority of the same cyber security needs as larger enterprises. Yet with only a fraction of the budget and resources available, many struggle to implement comprehensive security programs, leaving them vulnerable to frequent successful cyberattacks,” said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “Without skilled personnel available to architect and manage a custom security solution stack, many are turning to all-in-one solution providers to simplify deployment, management, and security operations. Providers like Coro are offering midsized organizations affordable, one-stop-shop solutions that can dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of building and managing effective security programs.”

According to Vince Mazza, CEO at Guard Street, a Coro channel partner based in IL, “Coro’s Modular Cybersecurity Platform is a game changer. Having the additional modules integrated into one pane of glass and a single endpoint agent makes it easier for our team and our clients to deploy and manage cybersecurity. This allows us to effortlessly scale our ability to deliver enterprise grade protection to our clients.”

Lowest Cost of Ownership

Coro’s modules are available individually or as convenient bundles. Each individual module starts at $4 per user/month, while activating all 14 modules costs less than $18.00 per user/month. When compared to comparable point solutions that together range from $49-$115 per user/month, Coro offers a cost of ownership that’s less than a third of any other solution in the industry today.

About Coro

Coro is the leader in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for the midmarket. Coro empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro’s modular cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked #38 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

