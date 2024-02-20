Coro Ranked in the Top 5 Security Products for 2024 by G2

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coro, the pioneer of modular cybersecurity for the midmarket, today announced it has been ranked in the top 5 in G2’s Best Security Software Products for 2024. G2’s Best Security Software List is an annual ranking of the world’s 50 best security software products based on authentic, timely reviews from its more than 90 million users.





“We set out to revolutionize the way midmarket businesses and the MSPs that serve them manage and consume cybersecurity by offering a modular cybersecurity platform that’s easy to use, reduces complexity, and offers a total cost of ownership that’s lower than any solution on the market,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “This award and the user reviews are a testament to this achievement, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be so highly ranked on the G2 Best Security Software Awards 2024 list.”

Coro helps secure the hundreds of thousands of midmarket companies whose limited budgets, lean IT teams and lack of cybersecurity expertise make them prime targets for cyberattacks. Coro’s 3.0 platform consolidates multiple security capabilities into a unified solution, offering 14 seamlessly integrated modules – from EDR and SASE to email security – that can be activated on demand to grow with a company’s needs.

G2’s Best Software awards are earned by companies across the globe that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers. G2 ranks vendors based on a combination of their Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, and determines the top products by the reviews it receives across all relevant categories. In order to qualify for the 2024 Best Software Awards, the company or product must receive a minimum of 50 approved and published reviews during the 2023 calendar year.

G2 user reviews and feedback on Coro include:

“Coro Cybersecurity has exceeded my expectations when it comes to protecting my digital assets. In today’s world, where cyber threats are constantly evolving, having a reliable cybersecurity partner is paramount. Coro not only meets but exceeds the mark in this regard.”

“Being the only person in IT at my company it saves me so much time. I can monitor the companies email accounts and all the computers in the network with one simple dashboard. I love getting that email everyday with alerts so I can just log in and check out what needs to be looked at. The support we receive from the team at Coro is also wonderful and they explain everything and are always willing to answer and questions I have.”

“A lot of security tools are overly complicated, but Coro has an easy-to-understand user interface. From setting up our first integration, it worked right out of the box and we saw valid alerts that helped us better run our security compliance.”

“From robust firewall protection to real-time threat detection and incident response, they’ve got it all covered. Their user-friendly interface makes it easy for even non-technical users to navigate and manage their security systems effectively.”

“One aspect that truly sets Coro apart is their commitment to proactive defense. They don’t just react to incidents but actively seek out and prevent threats before they become a problem. This level of proactiveness has saved me from potential data breaches on multiple occasions.”

“Coro is very easy and intuitive. Using SSO , integration was fast and we had things up in minutes, and had rules smoothed out in about a week so that we rarely need to do anything but check the logs.”

To read more about what verified users are saying about Coro, visit: https://www.g2.com/products/coro-cybersecurity/reviews

About Coro

Coro is the leader in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for the midmarket. Coro empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro’s modular cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked #38 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Contacts

Tila Pacheco



Eskenzi PR



714.742.2698



tila@eskenzipr.com