Coro Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100 for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has named Coro to its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list for the second consecutive year.





The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes the top forward-thinking technology vendors that have helped drive growth and innovation for midmarket customers. MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats.

From its inception, Coro has focused on protecting and empowering SMEs against cyberattacks. In 2023, Coro revolutionized the way SMEs manage security with the launch of Coro 3.0, the industry’s first modular cybersecurity platform. Coro 3.0 consolidates critical security capabilities into a single solution that’s easy to use, affordable, and scales seamlessly as a company’s needs grow.

“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry’s key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. “Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

“We’re thrilled to be named to the MES Midmarket 100 list for the second year in a row,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “This award acknowledges our 100% dedication and commitment to providing the cybersecurity products, partnerships and inspiration to help the midmarket defend themselves and thrive.”

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Coro

Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for the SME market, revolutionized cybersecurity with the introduction of the world’s first modular cybersecurity platform in 2023. Coro’s platform empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro’s platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

