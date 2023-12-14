Coro Named to Inaugural Fortune Cyber 60 List of the Fastest Growing Companies in Cybersecurity

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Coro, the leading provider of cybersecurity for the midmarket, today announced that it was named to the inaugural Fortune Cyber 60 list of the fastest growing companies in cybersecurity.





The Fortune Cyber 60 is a prestigious new listing of the industry’s top private cybersecurity companies. Compiled in conjunction with Lightspeed Venture Partners, the list was determined by analyzing market and survey data, including revenue and current and prior year growth rates, for over 300 venture-backed startups.

“Coro’s recognition on Fortune’s inaugural Cyber 60 list is the latest validation of our success delivering enterprise-grade, affordable cybersecurity to the midmarket,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “From the beginning, Coro has focused on protecting the hundreds of thousands of midmarket companies whose limited budgets, lean IT teams and lack of cybersecurity expertise make them prime targets for cyberattacks. Coro is revolutionizing the way midmarket companies manage security today by consolidating critical security capabilities into a single platform that’s easy to manage, reduces operational workload and complexity, and offers a total cost of ownership that’s lower than any other solution on the market.”

Coro’s inclusion on the Fortune Cyber 60 caps an extraordinary year of growth and achievement for Coro. Coro was named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the first time, and was ranked the #38 fastest-growing company in North America. Coro was also named a Fortune Great Place to Work in Technology for the second year in a row, a Fortune Best Medium Workplaces for the second year in a row, coming in this year at No. 62, and named to the MES Midmarket 100 list of the industry’s top companies supporting midmarket organizations.

Coro achieved dramatic growth across all aspects of its business in 2023. In April, Coro raised an additional $75M, bringing the total funding raised in 12 months to $155M. Coro also announced its acquisition of Privatise, an Israeli supplier of network security solutions, adding critical SASE capabilities to Coro’s modular cybersecurity platform. Coro tripled its revenue, customer and employee base, signing more than 100 new channel partners, and expanded its footprint in Chicago, where it opened a new business enablement center to support the company’s direct sales team and rapidly growing network of resellers.

About Coro

Coro is the leader in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for the midmarket. Coro empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro’s modular cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked #38 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Contacts

Suzanne Tuchler



Eskenzi PR



suzanne@eskenzipr.com

408-307-6900