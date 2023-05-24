Coro Named One of Top 5 Security Solutions for the SME Market

Coro’s all-in-one platform is an entirely new genre of security product, providing complete end-to-end protection for users, devices, email, cloud apps, and data while offloading 95% of security workloads from IT teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMEcybersecurity–Coro, the all-in-one cybersecurity platform for mid-market organizations, has been recognized as a finalist for Best SME Security Solution in the 2023 SC Awards. Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“We’re thrilled that Coro’s modern approach to cybersecurity is recognized alongside industry giants offering a more traditional, multi-tooled approach to the market,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO and Founder of Coro. “Coro is redefining how best to serve the hundreds of thousands of SMEs who are prime targets for cyberattacks. Our all-in-one platform delivers enterprise grade security that unifies, simplifies and automates workloads, yet is cost-effective and easy to use.”

Data breaches and ransomware attacks can be devastating to SMEs, causing reputational damage, compliance violations and prohibitive fines. Rather than address a single threat or security capability, Coro’s SaaS platform is an all-in-one solution that provides complete end-to-end protection for a company’s users, devices, email, cloud applications, and data. Coro’s AI-powered engine automatically detects and remediates threats, offloading 95% of the security workload from IT teams. Perhaps most importantly, Coro helps ensure that SMEs meet government, industry and supply chain compliance requirements, avoiding costly penalties or loss of customers and revenue.

Coro’s recognition as an SC Award Finalist is the latest milestone in the Company’s growth and momentum. In April, Coro announced a $75M funding round from Energy Insight Partners (EIP), bringing the total funding raised in the last 12 months to $155M. Over the past year, Coro tripled its revenue, customer and employee base, and signed more than 100 new channel partners. The company continues to garner top reviews from industry users, and was ranked in G2’s 2023 Top 50 Best Cybersecurity Products and G2’s 2023 Top 100 Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Products. Coro projects it will grow 300% year-over-year in 2023, extending its extraordinary 300% growth record to a 5th year in a row.

The Company’s modern approach to cybersecurity – delivering enterprise grade security through a single platform that is both affordable and easy to use — has been validated by more than 5000 mid-market customers across every vertical industry, including financial services, transportation and logistics, education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, professional services and more.

About Coro

Coro provides modern cybersecurity that unifies comprehensive protection into a single platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, insider threats and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Coro’s modern cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Energy Impact Partners, Balderton Capital, JVP, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

