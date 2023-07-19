Coro EDR Earns 100% Accuracy Rating in SE Labs Tests

Coro’s all-in-one platform detected 100% of real-world threats and generated no false positives, protecting endpoints with the highest grade of enterprise security





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EDR–Coro, the all-in-one cybersecurity platform for midmarket organizations, today announced that its advanced EDR solution has received a 100% Accuracy Rating from SE Labs, an independent testing organization known for its rigorous methodology based on real-world attacks. As a result of its overall performance, Coro was awarded a AAA rating for Enterprise Advanced Security Protection.

According to Simon Edwards, Founder, SE Labs: “We believe that real-world testing, using full chains of attack and tracking each phase of a breach attempt, is the best indication of a product’s ability to defend and protect. Coro detected 100% of the threats in our EDR testing and didn’t block or hamper legitimate software. This is a great result in a challenging test.”

SE Labs tested Coro’s EDR capabilities using the widest range of exploits, fileless attacks and malware attachments currently available in any public test. All of the attack types are modeled after recent attackers/APT groups and represent a real and current threat to governments, businesses, and national infrastructure the world over. Coro was tested to measure how accurately the Company detects threats as well as handles legitimate applications.

“We’re extremely proud of the results of Coro’s EDR testing,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO and Founder of Coro. “Not only does Coro consistently detect and stop threats early in the attack chain, our 100% Accuracy Rating proves that, unlike many EDR solutions, Coro correctly identifies, and doesn’t block, legitimate traffic. By automatically identifying and remediating threats, Coro delivers enterprise grade security while offloading IT teams from 95% of security tasks.”

The full SE Labs Report can be found here.

EDR and Coro’s All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform

An integral part of Coro’s all-in-one platform, Coro’s API-based EDR works in real-time to handle threat detection and automatically remediate issues, protecting devices and cloud apps from malware, ransomware, zero-day exploits, account takeovers and more. Coro instantly identifies potentially harmful files, then quarantines them for further inspection, or blocks malicious attacks through various attack vectors. While it’s standard for end point protection to monitor devices, Coro takes it one step further by using machine learning to understand the user’s behavior, detect any unusual behavior associated with risks, and immediately act while notifying the IT/admin team.

Coro’s all-in-one SaaS platform provides complete end-to-end protection for a company’s users, devices, email, cloud applications and data. Coro helps ensure that midmarket companies meet data privacy and government, industry and supply chain compliance requirements, avoiding loss of customers, revenue and brand reputation, as well as costly penalties.

About SE Labs

SE Labs, Ltd. Is a private, independently owned and operated testing company that assesses endpoint, appliance and cloud-based products and services. The company is known for its rigorous testing based on the widest range of real-world attacks used by today’s threat actors. The company’s main laboratory is located in Wimbledon, South London.

About Coro

Coro provides modern cybersecurity that unifies comprehensive protection into a single platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, insider threats and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Coro’s modern cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Energy Impact Partners, Balderton Capital, JVP, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

