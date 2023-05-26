Cornerstone’s Opportunity Marketplace Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2023 HR Tech Award

Opportunity Marketplace recognized as the “Best Talent Intelligence Solution” for enabling deep insight into skills and providing continuous growth and internal career mobility opportunities

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a pioneer in learning and talent experience solutions, today announced Lighthouse Research & Advisory has named Opportunity Marketplace the “Best Talent Intelligence Solution” as part of the 2023 HR Tech Awards.

Launched earlier this year, Opportunity Marketplace is the industry’s first holistic career growth, mobility and talent marketplace. It combines the power of AI and the principles of human-centered design to unlock new possibilities for people and enable organizations to improve employee engagement, retention, workforce agility and internal mobility.

Built on Cornerstone’s Talent Experience Platform, Opportunity Marketplace is tightly integrated with the rest of Cornerstone’s learning and talent experience solutions, including its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), performance solutions, learning content, AI and skills technology. This provides customers with a complete, end-to-end solution that delivers a unified user experience with transformative learning opportunities that fuel personalized development and career journeys. Cornerstone customers are already using Opportunity Marketplace to connect their employees to internal projects, gigs, learning paths, mentorships and open roles to help them discover new ways to upskill, contribute and belong.

“ Long known as one of the top providers of learning technology, Cornerstone has stepped into the skills arena and is delivering real value, offering solutions that close critical skill gaps, catapult career development opportunities and foster a workplace culture built on internal talent mobility,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “ This story says it best: one Cornerstone client with hundreds of thousands of global workers was able to use the technology to get insight into the skills of every single worker in a single system, enabling a wide variety of talent decisions that would have formerly been based on guesswork or piecemeal data.”

“ Learning technology that helps to turbocharge high-impact talent growth and mobility is no longer a nice to have, but a necessity for businesses looking to empower a more agile workforce and thrive in an evolving talent landscape,” said Karthik Suri, Chief Product Officer, Cornerstone. “ Cornerstone’s Opportunity Marketplace addresses some of today’s most urgent business challenges related to workforce planning, employee productivity, change adaptability and retention. It is truly transforming the way HR leaders view upskilling and talent mobility today. Garnering this recognition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a proud moment for Cornerstone, and a direct reflection of our steadfast commitment to creating products that create real value and innovation across the talent development technology space.”

The recent launch of Cornerstone’s Opportunity Marketplace follows new Cornerstone and Lighthouse research which uncovered the pressing need for internal career growth opportunities to create exceptional employee experiences and continued business growth. The research found that 73% of workers today want to know about career opportunities inside their organization, and employees who don’t have visibility into internal career opportunities are nearly three times more likely to say they wouldn’t be interested in other jobs at the company, further reflecting the shift in today’s talent landscape towards more flexible career paths and employee-centric experiences.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform, built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

