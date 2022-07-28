Home Business Wire Cornerstone Building Brands Selects Board for Planning, Budgeting, Forecasting, & Reporting
Board’s Intelligent Planning platform will enable North American building products company to transform its FP&A process and gain project visibility.

CHIASSO, Switzerland & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformationBoard International, the Intelligent Planning Platform provider, today announced that Cornerstone Building Brands has selected Board for Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, CapEx Planning, and Tax Provisioning.

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, servicing the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel markets. Cornerstone is working with Board to drive accuracy and efficiency across budgeting, planning, and forecasting activities with an integrated approach that connects strategy, operations, and finance by enhancing operational and financial reporting, and standardizing planning and forecasting processes.

“Our company was growing exponentially through acquisitions, and we were challenged with maintaining disparate systems with limited data standards and governance,” says Jeff Van Hemert, VP of Finance, Cornerstone Building Brands. “We believe that implementing Board in the company will allow us to manage Planning, Budgeting, Forecasting, Capex Planning, and Financial Close management processes in an integrated and collaborative way. The Board team proved to us that not only can the solution enable us to efficiently establish our Financial Consolidation timeline, but it can also integrate data from multiple sources, ensuring one version of truth for financial planning and reporting.”

Board will standardize Cornerstone’s annual planning process and monthly forecasting process across all acquired entities, making it easier for the company to continue growing. The standardization will lead to increased visibility in tracking, justifying, and gaining insight into all Capital and Strategic projects.

“Cornerstone Building Brands is an innovative and collaborative organization, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them join our customer family,” said Warren Brinker, General Manager North America. “As we partner with Cornerstone Building Brands on their digital transformation journey, we look forward to delivering an Intelligent Planning solution that will enable the company to standardize financial planning and consolidation across its multiple entities and be fully aligned with new processes for project and management reporting.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, servicing commercial, residential and repair and remodel markets. They are the #1 manufacturer of vinyl siding, windows and metal accessories as well as North America’s top choice in metal roofing, and wall systems.

With an expansive product offering and more than 100 locations, they are uniquely positioned to enhance the value we provide to our partners and customers. They are committed to providing high-quality exterior building solutions that their customers and communities can count on.

About Board

Board is the Intelligent Planning Platform that offers smarter planning, actionable insights and better outcomes for more than 2,000 companies worldwide. Board allows leading enterprises to discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations to plan smarter and achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

www.board.com

