Cork™ Cyber Warranty MSP Early Access Program Reaches Full Capacity Due To Overwhelming Market Demand

Company Opens Priority Waiting List for General Availability of Platform Expected in Fall 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cork, the purpose-built cyber risk monitoring and warranty company for MSPs serving small businesses and the ISV solutions they manage, today announced that its Early Access Program reached full capacity in three weeks following its launch due to overwhelming MSP market demand. While Cork continues to onboard the more than 300 Early Access Program channel partners, the company opened a waiting list for the general availability of the Cork Protection platform expected in Fall 2023.





“The interest and demand for the Cork Early Access Program has been staggering and truly validates that we’ve created something novel and much needed for the MSP community,” said Carlson Choi, CEO of Cork. “Five minutes into the onboarding process, MSPs completely understand how easy it is to implement the Cork platform and start selling the warranty very quickly. They get that this is a cyber protection solution built for MSPs. We continue to quickly onboard MSPs in our queue and can’t wait to engage our waitlist partners as we approach general availability.”

For most SMBs served by MSPs, the cost and complexity of cyber insurance make financial protection unaffordable and out of reach. MSPs want an experience that creates near-instant access to financial coverage for their clients if a security incident occurs, which replaces those barriers and gives them incremental revenue opportunities. Cork is the world’s first cyber warranty company that offers Protection from the Inside Out™ with a data-driven active risk management solution. The company makes financial protection simple and easily accessible for MSPs and the small businesses they serve.

BRITECITY, an Orange County, California -based managed IT service provider that delivers cybersecurity services designed to protect, monitor and train small businesses through its POLARITY set of offerings, sees immediate value and opportunity. “From the moment we engaged with Cork, it was clear that there is zero barrier to entry,” said Chad Gniffke, CEO of BRITECITY. “The ability to continue to use our own security stack and easily plug in Cork to underwrite coverage truly sets it apart from previous warranty or insurance offerings. Cork makes it incredibly easy for us to standardize and package Cork as a new service within our POLARITY offerings that delivers even more value to our clients.”

WOM Technology Management Group, a Hobe Sound, FL-based managed cybersecurity and technology services provider today announced the addition of the Cork warranty to its Confidence as a Service set of offerings. “All small businesses should expect their MSP to share risk and accountability, especially when it comes to managed cybersecurity services,” said Derreck Ogden, CEO of WOM Technology Management Group. “That lies at the heart of our Confidence as a Service offering and adding the Cork warranty significantly increases to its value for our clients. It enables our 360-degree approach to cyber protection by identifying risks that could lead to denied claims under traditional insurance policies, while covering immediate losses such as business interruption and incident response.”

For more information on Cork and to join the general availability waiting list, visit corkinc.com.

About Cork

Launched by DVx Ventures, Cork is a cyber warranty company for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small businesses (SMBs) and the software solutions they manage. Its purpose-built platform is designed to offer MSPs and their clients peace of mind with near-instant coverage and settlements in the aftermath of security incidents. Cork’s revolutionary approach to actionable insights, flexible premiums and claims management puts control in the hands of MSP and SMBs to protect the digital assets they value most. Based in Boston, Cork is backed by DVx Ventures, Outsiders Fund and Vestigo Ventures. For more information, visit corkinc.com and follow Cork on LinkedIn.

