Home Business Wire Corewell Health reports no fraudulent activity detected from Welltok, Inc. data security...
Business Wire

Corewell Health reports no fraudulent activity detected from Welltok, Inc. data security event

di Business Wire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Pulse company Welltok, Inc. has notified people across the country of a national data security event caused by the MoveIT vulnerability. For more information on this situation, please see Welltok’s news release.

Welltok provides patient communication services for Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan and a healthy lifestyle portal for Priority Health, the health system’s health plan. The health information of approximately 1 million patients of Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan and about 2,500 Priority Health members were impacted. Welltok has sent letters to notify impacted individuals of the situation.

Welltok officials say their system and security concerns are resolved, and they are not aware of any instances of fraud or identity theft arising from the event. The type of information includes:

Priority Health members: Name, address and health insurance identification number

Corewell Health patients: Name, date of birth, email address, phone number, diagnosis, health insurance information and Social Security number

Welltok is offering free credit monitoring to everyone impacted. If people have questions or would like additional information on the potential impact, they may call Welltok’s dedicated assistance line at 800-628-2141.

Contacts

Jack Rozier, FTI Consulting

312-256-7407

Jack.Rozier@fticonsulting.com

Articoli correlati

Veradigm Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Veradigm Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) announced today that, as expected, it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab to Establish Space Structures Complex in Baltimore County to Supply Advanced Composite Products Internally and to Broader Space Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Senator Ben Cardin, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski today cut the ribbon at the Middle...
Continua a leggere

Masimo W1™ Medical Watch Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter and Prescription Use

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that the Masimo W1™ medical watch has received FDA 510(k) clearance for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php