CoreWeave Announces NovelAI as Among the First to Have NVIDIA HGX H100 GPUs Online

Today’s news follows CoreWeave’s early access period during which H100 PCIe instances launched in December and HGX H100s launched in February, further strengthening CoreWeave’s commitment to bringing the latest NVIDIA AI technology to market quickly

NovelAI, a generative AI company that creates literature and imagery with users’ personal perspective and voice, will be one of the first customers to use CoreWeave’s NVIDIA HGX H100 instances; the company and its developers now have the ability to scale on a supercomputer level

CoreWeave Cloud , powered by NVIDIA HGX H100s, NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA BlueField data processing units (DPUs) is critical to the growth of large language models and machine-learning algorithms that use enormous text data sets to identify, anticipate and generate human language

ROSELAND, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider built for large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, today announced general availability of instances of NVIDIA HGX H100 GPUs online. This is CoreWeave’s second NVIDIA H100 offering, following the company’s launch of H100 PCIe GPU instances in January.

Anlatan, developers of NovelAI, will be among the first to deploy the latest NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs on CoreWeave, which began offering the new instances to select customers in February.

The news comes amid the global embrace of generative AI, a technology employing large language model (LLM) training that enables creative work, including the writing of scholarly papers, a stand-up comedy routine or a sonnet; the designing of artwork from a block of text; and in the case of NovelAI, composing literature.

“With generative AI becoming such a cultural phenomenon, it means a lot to be the first provider to make NVIDIA HGX H100 platforms generally available. This is a testament to our agility and efficiency in deploying infrastructure,” said Michael Intrator, CoreWeave co-founder and CEO. “We’ve been working with Anlatan, the creators of NovelAI, for more than a year, and we’re honored that they will be one of the first to deploy these cutting-edge GPUs.”

Launched in June 2021, NovelAI is a monthly subscription service for AI-assisted authorship, storytelling, text-adventure games, and virtual companionship. It also serves as a GPT-powered sandbox for creators and developers. The company’s AI algorithms, trained on actual literature, generate text based on users’ respective writing styles. They adapt to inputs in order to maintain the author’s perspective and style, making quality literature possible from anyone, regardless of ability. NovelAI blends the power of AI storytelling with the privacy of full encryption to offer limitless freedom of expression.

NVIDIA HGX H100 AI supercomputing platforms will be a key component in Anlatan’s product development and deployment process. CoreWeave’s cluster will enable the developers to be more flexible with model design, more quickly iterate on training, and serve their models through NovelAI to millions of users every month.

“We are entirely focused on AI innovation and AI-first products. NVIDIA H100 GPUs are the most top-notch, state-of-the-art machine learning accelerators,” said Anlatan CEO Eren Doğan. “This gives us a significant competitive advantage within the machine learning industry – for a wide variety of applications ranging from model training to model inference. We have worked with CoreWeave previously and were extremely happy with the support we received. CoreWeave’s Kubernetes-first cloud native ecosystem frees us from infrastructure worries and saves us time.”

CoreWeave has taken a unique approach to building its NVIDIA HGX H100 clusters in order to optimize performance for model training. Built on CoreWeave’s Kubernetes-native infrastructure, its clusters have a rail-optimized design using the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, providing 3.2Tbps of bandwidth per node. Additionally, CoreWeave’s NVIDIA HGX H100 infrastructure can scale up to 16,384 H100 SXM5 GPUs under the same InfiniBand Fat-Tree Non-Blocking fabric, providing access to a massively scalable cluster of the world’s most performant and deeply supported model training accelerators. What’s more, CoreWeave Cloud integrates NVIDIA BlueField data processing units (DPUs) to enable secure and elastic provisioning of H100 instances.

“Focusing on AI innovation and AI-first products to transform the future is key to creating a significant competitive advantage within the machine learning industry,” said Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high performance computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s collaboration with innovators such as CoreWeave enables developers with cutting-edge NVIDIA HGX H100 GPUs to supercharge large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads.”

Today’s announcement comes only months after CoreWeave’s November news that it would be among the first to offer cloud instances with NVIDIA HGX H100 supercomputing. CoreWeave’s collaboration with NVIDIA is critical to continue supporting the growth of large language models and other world-changing technology.

About CoreWeave

Founded in 2017, CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible serverless infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases — digital assets, VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing and pixel streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Anlatan, Developers of NovelAI

Anlatan’s mission is to provide user-friendly, customizable AI experiences that prioritize user rights to privacy and transparency. Its AI research brings about waves of change, leading to the development of unrestricted GPT-powered sandboxes that offer unlimited freedom of expression and creativity. In addition to text-based AI experiences, they have also introduced diffusion-powered image generation and text-to-speech capabilities, further expanding the range of possibilities for their users. The fruits of its research on diffusion-based image generation have yielded remarkable advancements, elevating the standards of existing image generation to new heights. Its team, united by a passion for AI, is comprised of individuals from a broad age range and diverse skill sets, all working remotely from around the globe. Every member brings their unique expertise to the table, bridging skills and supporting each other to create a tide of easily accessible, unconstrained AI products.

