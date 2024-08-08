CoreView Expands EMEA Operations with Key Appointments and Strategic Partnerships

The #1 Microsoft 365 management software provider strengthens EMEA team and distribution network

MUNICH & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreView, the global leader in M365 security, governance, and administration, announced significant expansions and strategic partnerships across the EMEA region. With the return of key team members and the appointment of experienced professionals, CoreView is poised to scale new heights in sales and distribution. The company also welcomes 14 new distributors in the EMEA region.





Seasoned Team with Successful Track Record

CoreView has appointed Stefan Schweizer as Senior Sales Director, EMEA, based in Munich; Doris Fiala as Channel Account Manager, Germany; and Richard Leadbetter, Channel Account Manager, United Kingdom (UK). CEO and renowned channel expert Simon Azzopardi continues to assemble a team of experienced and successful sales leaders with whom he has worked successfully.

CoreView’s commitment to global expansion is underscored by its significant investments in its MSP and channel programs last year. The company’s growth in EMEA follows senior-level appointments earlier this year in the APAC region.

“CoreView values our partners and recognizes their critical role in our success. Stefan, Doris, and Richard have what it takes to help us continue to reach our goals,” said Simon Azzopardi, CEO of CoreView. Through deal registration and dedicated support, we build trust and ensure partners have the freedom to focus on their customers. Our approach fosters solid relationships and drives mutual growth. By leveraging the strengths of our distribution partners and dedicated team members, we aim to scale our operations and deliver exceptional value to customers across these regions.

“Doris, Richard, and I are supporting our partners and enterprise organizations in this region to help them deploy the CoreView platform and solve their most pressing M365 challenges,” said Schweizer. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

Expanding the Distribution Network

CoreView’s growth strategy includes a robust two-tier channel approach, enabling seamless international operations. CoreView ensures efficient and effective market penetration and customer support by partnering with distributors who handle local complexities.

With 14 distributors across the Nordics, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Poland, and Eastern Europe, CoreView has established a robust and reliable network.

One of the 14 new distributors is UK-based Kite, bringing a wealth of connections to existing partners. Kite’s extensive portfolio of resellers and deep market insights make them a perfect match for CoreView’s ambitions.

‘Customers prefer buying from trusted partners, and partners, in turn, rely on their preferred distributors,’ said Stuart Nairne-Clark, Business Development Director, Kite. ‘Over the past 18 months, we have listened to feedback from our partners, who have built their primary go to market services around core Microsoft technologies and competencies. It was important for us to identify a vendor with which we could revisit these partners and offer a solution to augment and add value to their existing offerings. In addition, a vendor with a partner programme that considers the channel requirements of both traditional VAR, MSP and MSSP. CoreView’s solutions deliver effortless Microsoft 365, through Security, Governance and Administration, whilst improving ROI of existing investments. We are excited by the opportunity and to be working with the team at CoreView, who we know, trust and have enjoyed success with before.’

About CoreView

CoreView is the global leader in M365 security, governance, and administration, offering an end-to-end solution that stretches across the entire M365 ecosystem, from your tenant-level configurations to your most critical workloads. Created by M365 experts, for M365 experts, CoreView makes best practices for M365 effortless by simplifying, unifying, and enhancing the M365 admin experience. CoreView empowers more than 30k IT Administrators to turn the tide on endless tasks, deliver best practice security, and drive ROI. For more information, please visit www.coreview.com.

About Kite

Kite is a UK & Ireland focused Independent IT cyber security distributor, leading the charge in next-gen cyber security solutions. They help innovative global cyber security technology vendors and specialist partners scale their business in the UK & Ireland market with specialist marketing and sales services. Kite is an independent, director-owned business which means decisions get made quickly, and they collaborate to give their channel the best and most consistent service. Kite strives to understand the DNA and objectives of their vendors and partners and support their go to market strategies as our own.

Kite achieves this for their channel with a strategy to anticipate, connect, nurture, and grow. They anticipate the market through research, connect their channel by building communities, nurture those relationships and opportunities with their sales and marketing services, and ultimately help to grow their vendors and partners by building sustainable and incremental revenue.

Contacts

coreview@bocacommunications.com