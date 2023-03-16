CoreTrust Appoints Mahesh Shah as Chief Executive Officer

CEO’s technical expertise will lead CoreTrust to the next echelon of Group Purchasing Organizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreTrust, a prominent commercial group purchasing organization (GPO) announced today that Mahesh Shah has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Mahesh comes with deep technical expertise and proven experience helping companies strategically scale growth and optimize internal and external operations to reduce costs and increase profits.

“We are pleased that Mahesh has joined the team and the board is excited about the next chapter of growth for CoreTrust,” said Girish Rishi, CoreTrust Board Chairman. “Mahesh has demonstrated experience in building high growth platforms and teams that deliver success to customers. CoreTrust is positioned well, at a time of major macro changes in the economy, to deliver cost and operational efficiencies to our member companies and we plan to invest further in the company’s capabilities.”

Prior to CoreTrust, Mahesh was executive vice president and chief product and technology officer at CDK Global, where he was instrumental in driving significant improvements in the user experience of CDK Global products, while launching a new data platform and API/app marketplace, supporting $2B in software and data revenue. He built an engaged and talented team to drive transformation and was accountable for running three business units with over $500M in revenue.

Preceding CDK Global, Mahesh was at DXC technology where he ran a $4.5B global technology business, and prior to that he spent 16 years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) working in a variety of roles throughout the organization. Most recently, he was the general manager and vice president of acquisition and divestiture within the IT Consulting Services division.

“It is a privilege to add my technological expertise to the value CoreTrust already offers to our nearly 3000 members,” Shah said. “As we take CoreTrust to the next level of leading GPOs, I look forward to building on the core strengths of our team, implementing technological solutions that streamline and optimize our operations, growing our membership base and expanding contract offerings.”

Mahesh earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, specializing in information systems management, and he received his Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust is the definitive group purchasing organization (GPO) for large corporations and private equity firms with multiple-enterprise portfolios. By leveraging the aggregated spend of the collective, CoreTrust enhances member profitability by negotiating and offering contracts with competitive pricing for non-productive supplies and services.

By partnering with private equity firms, their portfolio companies, as well as large-scale commercial enterprises, CoreTrust leverages extraordinary purchasing power by assuring suppliers of committed volume from these well-respected companies.

Serving nearly 3000 members, CoreTrust helps members realize sustainable, double-digit savings by drawing on our extensive contract portfolio and expertise.

CoreTrust contracts enable companies to track and measures success in achieving financial targets and compliance in the areas of indirect spend, information technology, human resources, and facility infrastructure, in verticals including private equity, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

