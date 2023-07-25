Coretelligent Pioneers New Vision for Managed Services, Fueled by Strategic Growth, Expanded Team, and Innovative Products

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coretelligent is dominating the managed service provider domain with its extraordinary acceleration and growth trajectory, including the addition of new executive positions, expanded products, and employee and customer growth, which reinforces its distinctive standing in the industry. Coretelligent is committed to reshaping the managed services industry, emphasizing its focus on dedicated practices to craft technology strategies and roadmaps, ensuring dynamic security, and compliance, and transforming its customers’ digital and data management technologies. This unwavering commitment aims to drive client growth by enhancing cloud and on-prem architecture, complemented by exceptional IT support.





“Beyond mere growth, we are undergoing a profound evolution, revolutionizing how businesses harness managed services to their advantage. Throughout this growth journey, our steadfast commitment remains fixed on enhancing our customers’ experiences and providing exceptional support,” said Kevin J. Routhier, CEO of Coretelligent. “Our team’s relentless dedication to innovation and creating a superior customer experience has allowed us to exceed expectations and deliver state-of-the-art solutions that drive our elite customers’ success.”

In the past year, Coretelligent has strengthened its executive team through key hires and promotions, leading strategic growth initiatives, cultivating an engaging workplace culture, overseeing financial operations, and implementing innovative product and marketing strategies.

As CFO, Thomas Pacheco leads financial strategy and operations to align Coretelligent’s financial planning and execution with internal objectives and external business needs. Pacheco brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, accounting, reporting, mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, and risk management. He has held leadership roles at Acushnet Holdings Corporation, Dell Technologies, Cooper’s, and Lybrand, now PwC.

Newly named CTO Jason Baron now leads Coretelligent's technical vision and development. He partners with the executive management team and Coretelligent's clients to align technology offerings with internal and external stakeholders' most pressing business needs. During his tenure at Coretelligent, Jason has led diverse teams, including Field and Remote Support, Customer Success, and Strategic Services, before being promoted to CTO.

Doniel Kofel, SVP of People and Culture, brings decades of experience partnering with leadership teams to implement best-in-class strategic talent programs. She has held leadership roles at HP, MIT, PwC, Oracle, and, most recently, Oxford Global Resources. Kofel oversees Coretelligent's Human Resources, including Recruiting and Talent Acquisition, talent strategy, career development, and employee engagement.

Beth Moriarty, SVP of Marketing, brings her extensive background as a marketing executive to Coretelligent, where she orchestrates marketing strategies that put the company's vision into action to grow revenue and build brand awareness. Before her time at Coretelligent, Moriarty held key leadership roles at Yottaa, CashStar, Demandware, and Arigo.

As newly named SVP of Client Solutions, Erik Herring now oversees the Solutions Architecture, Strategic Services, and Customer Success teams to execute the company's vision, enable business growth and market differentiation, and build relationships with clients. Herring has grown into his current role, first joining Coretelligent in 2018 as a Solutions Architect.

Benjamin Wexler, Director of Corporate Development, is responsible for M&A initiatives and identifying and cultivating potential lifelong partners. While at Barclays Investment Bank, Wexler specialized in the Financial Technologies vertical, where he worked on multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, restructurings, and other financial transactions. Wexler also worked at UPSTACK, where he guided the business through over 15 acquisitions.

Adding these talented professionals to the Coretelligent team enables the organization to significantly scale its operations and develop innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. These strategic appointments are set to catalyze Coretelligent’s trajectory by strengthening its internal structure and expanding its capabilities by investing in people to drive tangible value for its customers. This expansion empowers Coretelligent to further enhance its white-glove support, enabling its clients to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing digital world.

Further illustrating its tremendous growth, Coretelligent has expanded its team of dedicated employees by 13.4%, attracting and retaining top-tier talent even when other companies, including other managed service providers, face talent scarcity. This expansion ensures that Coretelligent remains at the forefront of delivering exceptional client services.

At the same time as it is expanding, Coretelligent has experienced remarkable customer growth in clients across multiple industries since the beginning of Q1 2023. This growth reflects the trust and confidence placed in Coretelligent’s exceptional quality of service.

Coretelligent’s commitment to progress is further underscored by its steadfast M&A growth strategy to extend its reach and capabilities. In February, Coretelligent acquired NetCom, the sixth acquisition for Coretelligent, deepening its market share in the southeast U.S.

In its quest for continuous innovation, Coretelligent has launched and expanded several solutions based on the invaluable feedback of its clients.

The newly launched CoreComply is a robust compliance solution and advisory service for financial services firms and other organizations looking to keep up with the dynamic demands of data privacy and security laws and regulations.

Coretelligent celebrated the launch in May 2023 of CoreDTS, its distinctive bundle of digital transformation solutions designed to complement the needs of its client base. CoreDTS is continuously being developed based on the dynamic needs of clients and the latest innovation, including microservices, data integration, business intelligence and analytics, Microsoft SharePoint development services, application and API integration, and more.

The recently expanded CoreIQ is Coretelligent's client portal that delivers a superior customer experience. Developed using the popular ServiceNow platform, the newly enhanced portal streamlines and expedites collaboration and communication, providing even greater transparency and ensuring clients can better align IT with business to maximize their ROI, reduce TCO, and achieve success.

These revolutionary solutions are tailored to enhance efficiency and productivity, reduce risk, and build the IT infrastructure needed for customers to remain competitive and growth-minded in today’s digital landscape.

About Coretelligent

As a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, cybersecurity, digital transformation, compliance, strategy, and other IT solutions, Coretelligent enables organizations to seamlessly power and grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class technology experts, Coretelligent’s core services are utilized by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, and professional services sectors. Coretelligent’s headquarters is in Needham, MA, with strategic offices in New York City, Atlanta, Norwalk, Scarborough, and the San Francisco Bay area, with expanded support locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Tampa, Washington, DC, and West Palm Beach.

