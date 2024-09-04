Coretek Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coretek, one of the top Microsoft Azure providers in the U.S., today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of premier security partners – independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security products.





MISA’s mission is to provide intelligent, best-in-class security solutions for their shared customers that work together to help build a better defense against a world of increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats.

“It’s not just an organization you join. MISA membership is by nomination only, so we are thrilled to be a member. We appreciate the recognition of our security practice and CoreDefend, our Microsoft-enabled SOC/XDR services,” said Brian Herr, Chief Security Officer for Coretek. “Our long-standing mission as a security partner is to provide an integrated and comprehensive security platform to Microsoft customers to reduce risk and stop threats faster in today’s evolving landscape.”

The nomination reflects the excellence of Coretek’s Managed Security Services, which delivers comprehensive 7/24 threat detection and response. By integrating top-tier technologies and automation, our service ensures robust protection across all attack surfaces. Our MSSP service harnesses Microsoft’s powerful security suite, including Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Defender for Identity, Microsoft Defender for Office 365, and Microsoft Sentinel, to prevent, detect, and swiftly respond to potential threats.

The solution offers Coretek’s customers comprehensive end-to-end visibility, significantly mitigating the risk of data loss and business disruptions due to security incidents. With Coretek’s membership in MISA, they gain access to Microsoft’s expert resources and a robust network of partners, accelerating the development and delivery of secure, compliant, and scalable solutions.

The Microsoft Security portfolio integrates more than 50 categories into six product lines—Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Purview, and Microsoft Intune. Security, compliance, privacy, identity, and management services are all included across multi-platform and multi-cloud environments.

For more information about Coretek’s membership in the MISA and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, visit www.coretek.com or contact inquiry@coretek.com.

About Coretek:

Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Cloud Provider in the United States. We’ve earned our world-class reputation by partnering with our clients and solving complex business challenges while leveraging Microsoft and strategic partner solutions with high-performance Consulting, Managed Services, Security, and AI-driven innovation. Our goal is to help our clients achieve Project Success. No Exceptions! For more information, visit www.coretek.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

