CoreStack Unveils New Trailblazing White Paper: Cloud Governance: Doing the Right Things Right

The paper provides a roadmap for enterprises to achieve model cloud governance in today’s complex, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments

CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has published a new white paper titled "Cloud Governance: Doing the Right Things Right," marking the latest installment in its thought leadership publications focused on revolutionizing the cloud governance landscape. Authored by CoreStack's Chief Strategy Officer, Robert Ford, the white paper covers all aspects of cloud governance, from strategy and planning to implementation and operations.





Cloud computing is growing rapidly and organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of cloud governance. IDC forecasts that global cloud spend will reach $1.3 trillion by 2025. A Forrester study found that organizations with mature cloud governance practices achieve 20% higher cloud cost savings than those with immature practices. A Gartner study found that organizations with strong cloud governance practices are 50% less likely to experience a cloud security breach.

As cloud adoption, growth, and predictions continue to soar, cloud governance becomes of paramount strategic importance to every company in every segment and at every stage of cloud maturity. Ford explains, “Cloud management is about doing things right, whereas cloud governance is about doing the right things right. The latter is ever-more important in an increasingly connected and interdependent digital world, where spend, compliance, and security all wrestle for scarce resources.”

Ford’s white paper provides a compelling argument for the importance of transitioning from traditional cloud management to NextGen cloud governance. His worldview is summed up in three key points:

The cloud is not merely an infrastructure; it is an organization-wide strategic initiative

The cloud serves as the nucleus around which all digital efforts revolve, informing business strategy

Cloud governance is essential for embracing the cloud with confidence and maximizing its value

The white paper delves into the various stages of the cloud journey, including the “why cloud,” “which cloud,” and “how cloud” aspects, emphasizing the need for the evolution of cloud governance to address complex challenges such as cost optimization, regulatory compliance, and security. Ford argues that a cloud governance platform is essential for enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of multi-cloud environments and ensure that the right things are done right, in real-time, across all cloud facets.

“The need to move beyond reactive siloed cloud management to intelligent, highly automated multi-cloud governance has never been greater, as every organization strives to deliver optimized, compliant, and secure value to customers,” said Jim DuBois, tech advisor and former Microsoft CIO. “CoreStack’s approach to cloud governance is leading the charge to help customers embrace cloud with greater confidence.”

Leading enterprises are already leveraging CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, to govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. The CoreStack portfolio also includes CoreStack Assessments, a powerful assessment solution that streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native frameworks as well as custom frameworks.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

