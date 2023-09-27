CoreStack Unveils New Cloud Assessment Product for MSPs

New Product Streamlines Multi-Cloud Assessments for Azure, AWS, and GCP

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced the release of CoreStack Assessments, a product that simplifies and streamlines multi-cloud assessments for managed services providers and their enterprise customers. CoreStack Assessments equips MSPs and SIs to run multi-cloud assessments at scale against cloud-native Well-Architected Frameworks as well as custom frameworks, enabling them to quickly and easily identify and resolve issues across security and compliance, cost, and operations.

“As organizations progress their cloud transformation, it’s imperative that they continue to operate in an optimized and well-architected manner,” said Cyril Belikoff, GM of Azure and Industry GTM at Microsoft. “CoreStack Assessments hits the mark by empowering single and multi-cloud customers with a comprehensive evaluation of architectural alignment with industry best practices.”

“We are thrilled to introduce CoreStack Assessments to our partners – and to simplify delivery of cloud assessments,” said Saba Arumugam, CoreStack’s Chief Technology Officer. “Armed with these powerful assessment capabilities, our partners will be able to capitalize more quickly on the opportunities that matter and help their customers realize the full potential of their cloud investments. This solution provides our partners a robust, flexible, and streamlined assessment experience so they can help customers embrace cloud best practices in the most efficient way possible.”

Purpose-built for partners, CoreStack Assessments provides out-of-the-box support for Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP frameworks. Partners can also import existing custom frameworks, create custom assessment frameworks based on hyperscaler frameworks, or create new frameworks from scratch. With multi-level hierarchy and identity isolation, a clear and centralized workflow, and highly automated issue detection and recommendations, CoreStack Assessments provides MSPs new levels of assessment flexibility and scalability. The solution also provides powerful collaboration, evidence tracking, and reporting features.

“For Cloudelligent, CoreStack Assessments has been a game changer,” said Dwayne Lyle, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudelligent. “It has reduced the internal costs to deliver a Well-Architected Review and automated many of our manual activities, accelerating delivery of these assessments by 50% and helping us ensure our customers are always well-architected. Ultimately it has improved the customer experience and differentiated us from other AWS Well-Architected Partners who deliver reviews in a more traditional way.”

CoreStack Assessments is offered alongside CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance, a powerful set of solutions that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps through one unified dashboard. CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance is designed to help customers leverage best-of-breed cloud platforms with the least friction possible, boosting top-line revenues and bottom-line efficiencies whether they’re running AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, OCI, or a combination of cloud providers.

CoreStack was recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., ranking 835th on the Inc. 5000 List for 2023. CoreStack’s inclusion on this prestigious list underscores its striking growth and transformative influence within the cloud industry. CoreStack comes in 120th in the Software category and is the 10th best performing company in the Seattle area and 12th in Washington State. CoreStack has also been recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC as an innovator and leader in cloud management.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, enabling reporting, recommendation, and remediation and providing single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, and $300 million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

