CoreStack Sponsors CIO 100 in Los Angeles

Influential Thinkers Gather at Annual Awards Symposium

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is an executive sponsor of the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards, kicking off today at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.





The annual symposium gathers chief information officers (CIOs), senior IT pros, and business executives from around the U.S. to examine opportunities and challenges in the fast-changing world of technology. The seaside event explores standards of excellence, innovation, and success in IT. This year’s symposium theme, “Destination: Excellence,” centers around the 2023 award-winners, who will share stories of leadership, innovation, and their experiences with the latest technologies, including generative AI, automation, quantum, and more.

Robert Ford, CoreStack’s Chief Strategy Officer, will present his keynote at the main stage, titled, “Cloud Governance: The New Cloud Frontier to Master,” on Wednesday, August 16. In this future-proofing presentation on cloud governance, Robert will explain how to embrace cloud with confidence—not fear. He will break down how cloud governance is critical for fronting the innovation curve of hyperscalers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.) and how it requires a platform approach to future-proof businesses. Rob’s talk will complement the guidance of Daniel Saroff, Group Vice President of Consulting and Research at IDC, who’ll be talking about cloud value, data, and AI platforms in context of cloud governance.

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

To meet with CoreStack at the symposium, please register here get a complimentary pass. For more information on the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards, please visit: https://events.foundryco.com/event-series/cio100-symposium-and-awards/ .

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

Contacts

Bala Vishwanath



Chief Marketing Officer



balav@corestack.io