CoreStack Named a Leader by Frost & Sullivan in the Frost Radar™: Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms, 2023

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is delighted to announce its recognition as the market leader in the Frost Radar™: Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms, 2023 by Frost & Sullivan. This prestigious award highlights CoreStack’s industry-leading approach to visibility, integration, and control over hybrid environments in the ever-evolving cloud management landscape.









Frost & Sullivan analyzes numerous companies in a given industry. Based on its leadership and other distinctions, CoreStack was benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The Frost Radar identifies CoreStack’s leadership among industry giants, emphasizing the company’s significant influence in the Innovation and Growth Index. Frost & Sullivan has previously recognized CoreStack with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its NextGen Cloud Governance and Management solutions. This latest accolade comes on the heels of previous recognitions from Inc., Deloitte, Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Gigaom, and S&P Global, solidifying CoreStack’s reputation as a powerhouse in cloud governance.

CoreStack attributes this latest achievement from Frost & Sullivan to the strength of its CR360™ platform. This revolutionary single system of intelligence is redefining cloud governance by providing organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the cloud confidently.

“Earning the position of a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Global Hybrid Cloud Management Frost Radar is a testament to CoreStack’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cloud governance,” said CoreStack CEO Ez Natarajan. “Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a dedication to providing organizations with innovations, such as our recently launched CR360 cloud governance platform, which integrates all aspects of cloud management. This recognition is not just a reflection of our past achievements but a promise of our continued commitment to innovation and delivering value to our clients.”

The CR360 platform, powered by artificial intelligence, empowers enterprises to achieve intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. This system, which is at the heart of CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance solution, has the power to transform cloud governance by providing new levels of visibility and insight without requiring multiple tools or cumbersome integrations. Any modifications made within a cloud resource instantly propagate across the entire portfolio of capabilities. With CoreStack, cloud governance becomes a seamless and intelligent process, allowing businesses to thrive in the dynamic world of hybrid cloud.

Commenting on CoreStack’s achievement, Karyn Price, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, stated, “CoreStack’s recognition as the market leader in the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global Hybrid Cloud Management Frost Radar reflects its outstanding performance in the industry. The company’s innovative approach, as well as its position alongside key industry players in the Innovation and Growth Index, underscores CoreStack’s influence in shaping the future of cloud governance.”

The company’s primary offerings include:

CoreStack Assessments – A robust tool for streamlined, scalable cloud assessments across multiple frameworks

A comprehensive cloud governance solution comprising FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps modules

CoreStack’s cloud governance solutions leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance through one unified dashboard. CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance is designed to help customers leverage best-of-breed cloud platforms with the least friction possible, boosting top-line revenues and bottom-line efficiencies whether they’re running AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, OCI, or a combination of cloud providers. Book your no-obligation demo today and discover the future of cloud governance: corestack.io/discover

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a powerful solution that streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native frameworks as well as custom frameworks. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

