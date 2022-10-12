CoreStack Announces Cloud Managed Services Partnership With Feuji

Partnership accelerates Feuji’s use of CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance solutions to deliver efficiencies for enterprise customers

BELLEVUE, Wash. & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, and Feuji, a global technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Feuji’s commitment to an innovative approach to digital transformation. Feuji will offer its OpsRight cloud managed services built on the CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform through this partnership.

CoreStack will empower Feuji’s OpsRight – a secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure – with NextGen multi-cloud governance, and actualize best practices for cloud operations, security, compliance, access, and resources by implementing a well-architected framework. The groundbreaking solution will help customers achieve integrated and continuous governance across FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps.

CoreStack helps enterprises unleash the power of the cloud on their terms by providing a NextGen multi-cloud governance platform that is Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN). This NextGen governance solution enables proactive multi-cloud governance and 360-degree visibility across a unified dashboard.

“Through our partnership with CoreStack, we are building and scaling our leading-edge OpsRight cloud-managed services with cost-effectiveness and security at the core,” says Manohar Reddy, CEO at Feuji. “This powerful solution will allow us to extend multi-cloud governance and orchestration capabilities for our customers to bring in efficiencies and consistently meet SLAs.”

CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its NextGen fabric, such as a 40 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 50 percent decrease in cloud costs, and a 100 percent compliance with security standards.

Suren Singh, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack, said, “The cloud-first approach adopted by most enterprises today calls for optimizing cloud costs, achieving continuous cloud compliance, and running highly available and lean operations. We are thrilled to partner with Feuji to enable these and provide them with NextGen Cloud Governance in a single pane of glass to address cloud challenges proactively.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, enabling reporting, recommendation, and remediation and providing single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

About Feuji

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Costa Rica and India, we are a global technology services company that delivers Digital Transformation, Cloud, Data and Insights, Cyber Security, and Strategic Staffing solutions that improve our customers’ businesses and bottom line. Our end-to-end approach, combined with our deep industry experience, allows us to provide solutions that address business challenges in a practical, cost-effective manner.

As a high-growth company, Feuji is committed to customer success and building happy teams. We believe our people are our greatest asset and the happiness of our employees is important to us. We are committed to fair-labor practices and creating opportunities for everyone.

Feuji’s mission is to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, innovators, and disruptors. We are proud to be helping people make their dreams come true.

Contacts

CoreStack



Bala Vishwanath



Chief Marketing Officer



balav@corestack.io

Feuji

Balarama Raju



Sr. Vice President – Presales, Solutioning & Marketing



balarama.raju@feuji.com