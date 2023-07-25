CoreStack and TD SYNNEX Join Hands for a New Strategic Partnership

TD SYNNEX’s FinOps COE to Leverage the Power of CoreStack’s NextGen FinOps

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, and TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, have announced a new strategic global partnership. The TD SYNNEX FinOps Circle of Excellence (COE) is a new innovative solution intended to help kick-start partners’ financial operations. The solution combines the Well-Architected Framework from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CoreStack’s AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and FinOps capabilities to help customers optimize cloud costs and improve overall cloud operations.





The TD SYNNEX FinOps COE will offer CoreStack’s platform to partners and end-customers that are using AWS cloud services. It will extend native AWS cloud capabilities, drive cost savings and remediation to help optimize cloud spend with a single solution for cohesive and easy-to-use cloud services.

With this new partnership, TD SYNNEX brings scalability, enablement, and growth to their partner ecosystem. CoreStack provides its comprehensive NextGen cloud governance platform that enables organizations to achieve a Well-Architected Framework and cost optimization. The CoreStack platform, integrated with the AWS Well-Architected tool, helps in reviewing the state of enterprise workloads and compares them to the latest AWS Well-Architected best practices to provide optimized costs, security, compliance, improved operational efficiency, and faster time to market with added flexibility.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Reyna Thompson, EVP of High Growth Technology Solutions and Public Sector Vendor Management at TD SYNNEX. “We believe that the partnership between CoreStack and the FinOps COE will help our partners grow their businesses by enabling them to offer cost optimization services to their customers on AWS cloud.”

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

“TD SYNNEX FinOps COE is a unique solution that can service many partners in the AWS ecosystem with the expertise to drive cost optimization for their customers,” said Suren Singh, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. “We are proud to be working with TD SYNNEX and to be at the forefront of this industry-first solution.”

TD SYNNEX leverages the FinOps Framework created by the FinOps Foundation as a roadmap for the optimal FinOps journey. An overview can be requested here: https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/aws/aws-finops/

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps; and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack’s solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, helping enterprises optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds in a unified dashboard. CoreStack delivers transformative value, including 40% increase in operational efficiency, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

