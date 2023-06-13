<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CoreStack and Searce Collaborate to Deliver Leading-Edge Cloud Governance Solutions
Business Wire

CoreStack and Searce Collaborate to Deliver Leading-Edge Cloud Governance Solutions

Business Wire

Searce to Leverage CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance Solutions to Optimize Cloud Operations for Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has partnered with Searce, a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to future-ready their businesses, leveraging cloud, AI & analytics. Searce will harness CoreStack’s robust cloud governance platform through this strategic alliance enabling large enterprises to optimize their cloud operations effectively.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of complex, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, cloud governance has emerged as an imperative for businesses. By leveraging the extensive CoreStack portfolio, we’ll be able to empower large enterprises to unlock the full potential of their cloud investments, gaining invaluable insights into cloud expenses, ensuring seamless regulatory compliance, and upholding the highest standards of security,” said Rahul Shah, Senior Vice President, JAPAC at Searce. “This collaboration equips enterprises with the necessary tools to proactively navigate the future and optimize cloud costs.”

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

“We are delighted to join forces with Searce to provide our NextGen Cloud Governance solution,” said Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. “Through the synergistic combination of Searce’s expertise in cloud, AI, and analytics – and CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform – enterprises can fortify financial accountability, unlock remarkable cost savings, and ensure security and compliance to accelerate digital transformation across enterprises.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About Searce

Founded in 2004, Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses by leveraging Cloud, AI and analytics. Searce provides deep technical consulting, hands-on implementation and 24/7 cloud, data, ML & business ops, enabling the digital transformation across enterprises globally. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce delivers intelligent, impactful, and futuristic business outcomes.

Contacts

CoreStack:
Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer

balav@corestack.io

Searce:
Kayla Spiess, Chief Marketing Officer

kayla.spiess@searce.com

