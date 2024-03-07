CoreSite Featured in the CRN 2024 Data Center 50 List

— Company Recognized Among Best-in-Class Data Center Solutions and Service Providers —

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced that CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company focused on IT channel news, analysis and insight, named CoreSite to its 2024 Data Center 50 list. The Data Center 50 list recognizes organizations that expertly support data centers within the IT channel landscape, offering best-in-class solutions and services for premier data center management, protection and support.





According to CRN, the companies named in the 2024 Data Center 50 list range from specialized data center providers and colocation leaders to the world’s biggest tech companies that are innovating and shaping the industry. “A data center is the physical building that stores a company’s digital data,” stated CRN. “And with data being dubbed as the new oil or fuel that drives the business world, there has never been a more impactful time for data center companies.”

For more than 20 years, CoreSite has worked with channel partners to deliver the mission-critical combination of custom hybrid IT deployments with data center operational excellence and commitment to customers. CoreSite’s highly interconnected colocation data centers are the foundation for a future-ready, modern IT infrastructure – with the performance required by customers today and the flexibility to adapt as digital transformation continues to evolve. The extensive ecosystem of CoreSite partners includes technology solution advisors, agents, cloud partners, solution providers, value-added resellers, hardware and digital platforms and managed service providers.

“We work closely with a network of leading organizations to solve customer digital infrastructure needs, and make their businesses flexible and future-facing,” said Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer of CoreSite. “Channel partners know that working with CoreSite means a commitment to customer excellence, a holistic approach to identifying and building solutions that solve customers’ most pressing business challenges, and ongoing collaboration at all phases of the entire sales process. This results in happy customers and a lucrative pathway for our partners to meet the needs of their customers while positioning them to create long-term revenue streams.”

