CoreSite Enables 50G Multicloud Networking on the Open Cloud Exchange® with Enhanced Virtual Connections to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”) and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will launch new accelerated connections of up to 50 gigabits per second (Gbps) through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect on the Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX), CoreSite’s leading software-defined networking platform. Oracle customers can use these connections to harness the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) locally, including services like Oracle Autonomous Database, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.





The connectivity of FastConnect and the OCX can offer customers deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and data-intensive applications the ability to transfer large datasets securely and rapidly from their network edge to machine learning (ML) models and big data platforms running on OCI. With the launch of the new OCX capabilities to FastConnect, businesses can gain greater flexibility to provision on-demand, secure bandwidth to OCI with virtual connections of up to 50 Gbps.

With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently. In addition, OCI’s distributed cloud offers multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options to help customers harness the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“The digital world requires faster connections to deploy complex, data-intense workloads. The simplified process offered through the Open Cloud Exchange enables businesses to rapidly scale network capacity between the enterprise edge and cloud providers,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, and SVP of U.S. Tower. “These enhanced, faster connections with FastConnect can provide businesses with a competitive advantage by ensuring near-seamless and reliable data transfers at massive scale for real-time analysis and rapid data processing.”

OCI’s extensive network of more than 90 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions and OCI services – providing customers with the best options anywhere in the world. OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings.

The new Open Cloud Exchange capabilities on FastConnect will be available in Q4 2023.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

