CoreSite Announces Major Expansions in New York and Denver Data Center Campuses to Meet Growing Capacity, Power Demands

— New Facilities to Add 685,000 Square Feet of Data Center Space to Company Portfolio —

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced the expansion of its New York and Denver strategic data center campuses to meet growing capacity and power demands of public and private cloud providers, enterprises, network and service providers. CoreSite’s latest New York campus data center – known as NY3 – received final permitting to complete construction of the 85,000-square-foot facility and 15 critical megawatts (CMW) of capacity. CoreSite has also received conceptual approval for a three-building data center campus development of approximately 600,000 square feet and 60 CMW of capacity in the Denver market.





New York Market Expansion

CoreSite’s new purpose-built NY3 data center will expand the company’s New York market footprint and complement its existing NY1 (32 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan, New York) and NY2 (2 Emerson Lane, Secaucus, New Jersey) data centers. Located adjacent to NY2, the NY3 facility will serve as an ideal environment for digital platforms with a rich ecosystem of networks and private and public cloud providers – including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. As one of the best-connected and most scalable data center campuses on the Eastern Seaboard, the New York data centers help enterprises enhance application performance, reduce total cost of ownership and accelerate time to market.

Denver Market Expansion

Located in Denver, the three-building data center development is anticipated to have an on-site substation and expand CoreSite’s Denver market footprint, which today includes DE1 (910 15th Street, Denver) and DE2 (639 East 18th Avenue, Denver). The new campus will be constructed on 15 acres, and the first of three facilities will be built with three floors and offer 18 CMW of capacity.

“Our approach to data center design and construction incorporates best practices from ideation to execution,” said Brian Warren, CoreSite’s SVP of Development and Product Engineering. “CoreSite’s campus model is driven by customer demand and requirements that have seen a surge with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence and other high-density, high performance computing applications. The New York and Denver market expansions exemplify the need for purpose-built, modern and efficient data centers that can provide native access to the leading cloud providers and a comprehensive interconnection ecosystem.”

Construction of NY3 is expected to be completed in Q4 2024.

