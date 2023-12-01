Coresight Research Announces NextGen Commerce Conference Series

Senior executives from retailers, brands and investors will convene at first event next week to gain insights into artificial intelligence’s impact on the future of retail

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coresight Research is hosting a groundbreaking NextGen Commerce Conference on December 5, 2023, offering a unique platform for an in-depth exploration of the future of AI in the retail sector. Registration is now open for the “Next Gen Commerce: Revolutionizing Retail with Artificial Intelligence” conference, a day-long event at 10 Hudson Yards featuring more than 40 guest speakers including retailers, brands, industry experts, thought leaders, academia, ethicists, investors and innovators exploring the cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence (AI) that are impacting all facets of retail. The event is free to attend for retailers and brands.





Attendees of “NextGen Commerce: Revolutionizing Retail with Artificial Intelligence” will explore the transformative impact of AI on retail through sessions covering insights from industry leaders, the future of physical retail, AI’s role in customer experiences and innovative AI applications reshaping the retail landscape. The conference includes discussions on store design, market segmentation, C-suite perspectives on AI investments, the future workplace, AI in retail supply chains, personalization at scale, social commerce, and a celebratory panel honoring retail legends. Conference participants will be able to engage in interactive conversations centered around use cases and demonstrations provided by industry experts and major retailers.

The conference will also cover the ethical concerns and potential risks of implementing AI. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss technical challenges and limitations, potential biases in AI algorithms, intellectual property implications, and take part in comprehensive discussions with industry experts in a curated, intimate environment.

Esteemed speakers include Sarah Henry, VP, Content, Influencer, & Commerce of Walmart; Claudia Cividino, President of Jared, Signet Jewelers; Sarah Holgram, Senior Director of Social Strategy at Macy’s; Milen Mahadevan, CEO of 84.51°, a Kroger Company; Jenna Posner, CDO of Solo Brands; William S. Taubman, COO of Taubman Centers; Steven Tristan Young, CMO of Poshmark; and many more.

“AI is one of, if not the most, disruptive technologies to be introduced since the internet was created,” said Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig. “There is an incredible amount of uncertainty in every industry about how AI will impact business and employment. We created this conference to help the retail industry navigate this new era of technology and ultimately benefit from it. By joining our collective resources, networks, and ideas, we can better evolve the retail industry and be ready for an AI-powered future.”

“NextGen Commerce: Revolutionizing Retail with Artificial Intelligence” is being produced in conjunction with sponsors including SAP, Intel, Digital Wave Technology, McFadyen Digital, and Smartsense By Digi, and supporting sponsors One Door and Lily AI.

The “Next Gen Commerce: Revolutionizing Retail With Artificial Intelligence” conference is a closed-door event. Only pre-registered, approved guests are able to attend, and no information shared at the event may be made public without express permission.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to register to attend the “Next Gen Commerce: Revolutionizing Retail With Artificial Intelligence” conference, visit: https://coresight.com/events/next-gen-commerce-revolutionizing-retail-with-artificial-intelligence/.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.

