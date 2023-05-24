Corent Announces Support for Azure Linux Container Host for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

Corent’s MaaS™ Now Supports AKS When Using Azure Linux Container for AKS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AzureMarketplace—Corent Technology today announced the company has added full support for Azure Linux container host for AKS in the company’s Corent MaaS™ platform. Corent previously supported automated containerization of workloads on Microsoft Azure and is now offering customers full supports for those same workloads on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) when using Azure Linux container host for AKS.





Azure Linux is Microsoft’s commercial distribution of CBL-Mariner, an open-source Linux distribution, created by Microsoft, and now generally available as a container host OS for AKS. Azure Linux container host offers enhanced reliability and consistency from Cloud to Edge across the AKS, AKS-HCI, and Arc products. Users can deploy Azure Linux node pools in a new cluster, add Azure Linux node pools to existing Ubuntu clusters, or migrate your Ubuntu nodes to Azure Linux nodes. To learn more about Azure Linux host OS for AKS, read the Azure Linux documentation – https://aka.ms/azurelinux.

The Azure Linux container host for AKS uses a native AKS image that is optimized for security and performance by minimizing the packages. Every package is built from the source and validated, ensuring your services run on proven components. Azure Linux container host is lightweight, comprising only the necessary packages needed to run container workloads. It provides a reduced attack surface and eliminates patching and maintenance of unnecessary packages. At Azure Linux’s base layer lies a Microsoft-hardened kernel tuned for Azure.

SIs and customers can use Corent MaaS™ to scan and discover workloads suitable for containerization. MaaS also automates the containerization of workloads to save time, reduce costs, and real-time risk mitigation. This way, SIs and customers enjoy the best of a comprehensive, well-rounded tool without the associated risks and pitfalls.

“We pride ourselves in providing tools for automating the entire Cloud journey,” said Sean Jazayeri, SVP of Strategic Alliances, Corent. “Through this collaboration with Microsoft, we are pleased to add another feature to our solution that supports the use of Microsoft products and Azure services.”

“With Azure Linux container host, customers see benefit from the value of having a secure, performant, and fully native AKS container host,” said Jim Perrin, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Linux. “Microsoft controls the supply chain for Azure Linux end to end, resulting in a more streamlined image tailored and optimized for AKS. Azure Linux container host provides a consistent k8s experience throughout the developer and production lifecycle coupled with the level of support you expect from Microsoft.”

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimisation, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

